DUNEDIN — There is a new creamery in downtown Dunedin that offers sweet frozen treats with an unusual twist: All of its products are dairy-free and vegan.
Chelsea’s Cashew Creamery is the brainchild of Isaac Wasilefsky, 29. Along with his mother, he was planning to start a creamery with options for those who cannot have traditional ice cream, or who follow a specific diet.
Several members of their family have food allergies and they noticed there were no specifically non-dairy ice cream shops in the Dunedin area. So, Wasilefsky started researching how to make a product using cashew milk and coconut cream.
The store opened in late January and is steadily attracting people who love ice cream but are lactose intolerant or have food allergies.
“Word of mouth has helped a lot, especially in the vegan community and with those who are dairy-free,” Wasilefsky said.
All of the products are made in house, including the cashew milk itself. There are no artificial flavors, preservatives or stabilizers.
“We are not going to a regional supplier and just scooping the product out of a tub,” Wasilefsky said. “If a customer wants, we can pull down any product used, and they can read the ingredients themselves.”
The ice cream is slow churned to keep the air content low. The result, according to Wasilefsky, is a thicker product which is similar to a premium ice cream or gelato.
“Our primary focus is quality,” he said. “We want to have a quality product that’s rich and creamy and just happens to be non-dairy.
There are six regular ice cream flavors and three that are rotated in seasonally. Current offerings include maple walnut, ginger, Dutch chocolate and “Chelsea’s Choice” among other flavors.
“Chelsea’s Choice is difficult to describe,” Wasilefsky said. “People have said that it’s kind of white chocolaty or nutty. It’s hard to pin down.”
Customers can have their ice cream served in a cup, one of several different types of cones or with a vegan brownie square.
Recent visitors to Chelsea’s include the Barquin Family. Anatasia Barquin said that the cashew milk ice cream is perfect for her son’s dietary needs.
“My younger son is dairy free,” she said. “Whenever we go into the regular ice cream store, the baby can’t have any, so this is better for him.”
The store is named for the Wasilefsky family’s pet Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Chelsea. Although most of the offerings are for humans, there are “pup cones” available for any doggy that visits with their human family.
Chelsea’s Cashew Creamery located at 719 Broadway. It is open Monday through Thursday from 1 to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
For more information, call 727-386-8474, or visit www.ChelseasChews.com.