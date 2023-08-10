PALM HARBOR — The Suncoast Genealogy Society, in collaboration with the Palm Harbor Library, will offer a six-week Beginning Genealogy course.
It will be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 11, from 1-3:30 p.m. in the E.W. Martin Conference room at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave, Palm Harbor.
The class is designed for those interested in tracing their family history but unsure where or how to start. You will learn the basics and receive one-on-one help with starting your family tree. Some of the topics covered will be vital records, census records, immigration, naturalization, city directories and how to search the major websites like Ancestry.com and Family Search.org, and many others. The focus is on US records.
Cost for the class is $25. Space is limited. Preregistration required.
For additional information contact Shari Harmon, 727-776-0777, or email sharih1046@gmail.com. You may register for the class at the Adult Services Desk at the library or the library’s website calendar entry for the first class.