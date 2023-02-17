PALM HARBOR — It was American author Lorrie Moore who said, “a short story is a love affair, a novel is a marriage.”
For those who just want a quick literary fling with short fiction and don’t want to be wedded to, say, “The Brothers Karamazov,” the Palm Harbor Library has your muse.
A machine that looks like an oversized bubble gum machine near the library’s information desk will provide you not only with as many short stories as you like, it will do so with the push of a button.
The short story machine provides immediate gratification, too, meaning you don’t have to sift through library shelves or search Amazon for a quick read. Not that the machine is supposed to be any kind of substitute for getting lost in the library stacks.
Palm Harbor Library Director Gene Coppola said the idea is to encourage reading, which is, of course, part of the library’s primary imperative.
“We need to do everything we can to encourage reading, and this is one way of doing it,” said Coppola, an Ernest Hemingway aficionado who no doubt loves Hemingway’s short Nick Adams stories. Coppola even has a bust of the colorful American scribe behind his desk.
If you’re looking for a quick literary fix, the machine will provide it. You can push one of three buttons — Children’s, General and Spanish — to instantly get yourself a quick read on the go. This is not artificial intelligence, however. The machine is not writing its own material.
Rather, the stories come from a massive database that randomly provides the prospective bibliophile with an existing short story designed to satisfy the urge to read without the long-term commitment you’d need for a Tolstoy tome.
The story is free, and the machine discharges it on recyclable paper about the size of a long Christmas receipt from your local Target store. And it’s yours to keep.
The idea for procuring the machine came from a library board member who saw one in France, but it was librarian Samma Fagan who brought the idea to fruition. Indeed, the machine is just one of only a few in the world.
It cost more than $10,000, but Coppola originally ruled out getting one because he didn’t think Palm Harbor residents would look kindly on spending that kind of dough on the newfangled machine.
“I’m very protective of taxpayer money, and I didn’t think people would go for it,” he said.
Fortunately, with a generous donation from George and Mary Louise Kocerka of Palm Harbor, Coppola was able to procure the belletristic apparatus.
Assistant librarian A.J. Swann designed the short story machine, and Coppola said so far more than 100 people have used it.
If you’re interested in a short narrative of your very own, the Palm Harbor Library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.