DUNEDIN — City officials could be talking about a water pipe issue and somehow Commissioner Deborah Kynes will bring it back to the arts.
That's what Commissioner Moe Freaney said jokingly in an interview recently in regard to Kynes’ strengths.
“She does find a way. That's what passionate people do, right? They make their mark because they make sure you don't forget about that piece of things,” Freaney said.
For years, Kynes has served on countless boards and in organizations representing a variety of interests in the city, county, region and state.
Kynes, a Dunedin commissioner from 1999-2009 and 2014-2022, can't seek reelection in November due to term limits, but she plans to continue to her community service, such as serving on the board of Creative Pinellas.
Politics and arts are in her blood
Born in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, Kynes, whose bloodline is Scotch-Irish and American Indian/Cherokee, said her family always has been politically involved, such as with the Cherokees. One of her grandfathers ran for county commission in Sallisaw County. He lost that election and it soured her mom on politics.
Her mother became an art teacher and provided some of the first art therapy in Oklahoma, Kynes said. Her father went to medical school on a native American scholarship and became a doctor and a radiologist. Both had strong interest in the Cherokees’ culture, as does Kynes, who has native American paintings at home.
After graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law, Kynes and her husband, Allen, also an attorney, moved to Clearwater, where she practiced law. Asked why they moved to Dunedin three years later, in 1979, Kynes said it was real estate decision.
“I saw the house. It had been on the market forever,” she said, referring to the place on Edgewater Drive where the Kynes have lived ever since. They have two grown children.
Decades ago, among other activities, Kynes became involved in an organization which at the time was the fundraising arm of the Dunedin Fine Art Center.
Kynes recalls that the Fine Art Center consisted of one room in the late 1970s.
“The growth on that was amazing,” she said.
Kynes, who is the commission’s liaison to the Center, Dunedin History Museum and the Historical Preservation Advisory Committee, gets credit from city officials for being instrumental in advancing a program that has seen 20 properties in the city receive historical preservation status.
About 20 years ago, many people questioned why the arts became a priority in Dunedin, Kynes said.
“I have to give great credence. We pushed, and we pushed. We got wonderful things to happen,” Kynes said.
With the advent of the public arts master plan, “which was fabulous,” she said, the city got an art consultant.
"Now look at all the wonderful things they are doing. It's coming into its own. All the murals ... I think historic preservation will also," Kynes said.
Eventually, the city will have historic districts, she said, noting the city has "wonderful bungalow areas."
"Our history is part of our sense of place," Kynes said. "And I guess if you ask me, what's been your important role, it would be sense of place."
Sense of place is a reference to the Fine Art Center, the city's historic golf club, the history museum, parks, the library and other establishments.
"That's one of the best libraries we have anywhere," she said.
Vinnie Luisi, executive director of the Dunedin History Museum, said Kynes has been progressive through the years on historical preservation.
"Her love is with the arts, and she definitely made contributions for the fine arts and for Dunedin history as well," Luisi said.
High regard for staff and city manager
Though Kynes is known for her love and support of the arts in and beyond the community, she also gets a lot of satisfaction from decisions the commission has made on many issues.
"I think to see the growth, and you know I mean there is always going to be a push and pull, but you do need a heart of a community, and I think our downtown provides sort of a heart. On the other hand, I'm thrilled to see these new appendages or whatever with Patricia Avenue, which is really blossoming. I'm so proud of that," Kynes said. "We still have work to do on the Causeway, the shopping center. … That area has such potential to do something wonderful."
Kynes said she has the highest regard for the leadership among staff members and that the bar has been raised under Jennifer Bramley, who has been Dunedin city manager since 2017.
"I'll just say that Jennifer has come here and built a great team," she said.
Among her numerous government and civic activities beyond Dunedin, Kynes served as a board member of the Florida Humanities Council, chairwoman of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority as well as the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. She also has been chairwoman of the Pinellas County Arts Council and a member of the Pinellas County Charter Review Commission.
While serving on the Regional Planning Council, she said that Tampa Bay will not be the great metro area that it needs to be "until we have fabulous mass transportation," such as along Interstate 4. She is in favor of rail and all other forms of mass transit.
Kynes said she loved serving on the Florida Humanities Council.
"It really allowed me to see the breadth of Florida. From the very small towns to the multi-culturalism to the breadth of talent, to the environment," she said.
Among her most memorable experiences was being on the Florida Chamber Water Task Force. She flew with South Florida Water Management District officials by helicopter over the Everglades.
"That was a once-in-a-lifetime," she said.
More kudos
Kynes has won several awards, such as the Deborah Vincent Distinguished Alumni of the Year Award in 2013 for Leadership Pinellas, the Delightful Dunedin Award presented by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and the History Maker Award presented by the Dunedin Historical Society.
Jackie Nigro, chairwoman of the Dunedin Arts and Culture Advisory Committee, praised Kynes for her many years of public service to Dunedin.
"Her influence on the arts in Dunedin, beginning with the Armston fountain (in Armston Park) and extending to her recent support of art for affordable housing, has been an inspiration to us all," Nigro said.
George Ann Bissett, president and chief executive of the Dunedin Fine Art Center, said one of the first persons she met when she took the job in 2005 was Kynes.
"And Deborah has been a shiny pearl. ... She loves pearl necklaces. That's her whole personality. It's beautiful, it's classy, it's caring. Deborah Kynes has been incredibly important to the arts. She has always been our standard bearer," Bissett said.
She added that "as warm and loving as her personality is, she is equally feisty right there for the arts."
People sometimes underestimate the strength of Kynes' convictions, said Freaney, who has decades of professional and government experience, including being a Dunedin assistant city manager.
She said Kynes is tireless in her public service, has a lot of integrity and passion for keeping Dunedin's charm.
"What I think makes Deborah kind of special, especially as a city commissioner, is she doesn't get personal with things. If it makes sense to compromise, she compromises. If it doesn't make sense to compromise, it's somewhere where you just have to be strong. You have to be willing to stand up for what you believe in for the good of the community. She's strong," Freaney said. "When she needs to be strong, she's very strong."
Kynes, who also is vice mayor, believes city commissioners and the mayor enjoy a good relationship.
"I think we are collegial. We are not always going to agree. But you make your best decision and then it's not personal. You walk off that dais and go play golf or whatever," Kynes said.