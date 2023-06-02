DUNEDIN — Big Frog Merchandise Group co-founder, president and chief executive Tina Bacon-DeFrece was recently recognized for her custom T-shirt company’s support of the National Guard and Reserve.
The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, awarded Bacon-DeFrece its annual Patriot Award, one in a series of Department of Defense awards designed to recognize individual supervisors and bosses who support their National Guard and Reserve employees, according to a news release.
Employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve nominate their supervisors for the support they provide directly to the service member and their family. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts a civilian employer makes to support personnel by providing flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment and caring for families and granting leaves of absence when needed.
“In all my years, I’ve never truly had a leader as understanding as Tina Bacon-DeFrece,” said Big Frog Digital Marketing Specialist Sgt. Quinn Bonner, an Army Reserve National Guard member who lives in Largo and who nominated Bacon-DeFrece for the award. “She has been the most supportive of my commitment and has always given me the appropriate time off to attend my training without hesitation.”
Since Bonner, whose served in the National Guard for seven years and trains at Camp Blanding in north Florida, nominated Bacon-DeFrece, he learned his company is being deployed for at least three weeks, giving the recognition timely meaning.
Bernie Currie, the ESGR co-chair for Area Nine in Hillsborough and Pinellas County, presented the award to Bacon-DeFrece at the Big Frog headquarters on Main Street in Dunedin. He said he was excited to visit the business and see firsthand the cooperation between Big Frog and its employed service members.
Bacon-DeFrece “is to be commended for providing her steadfast and consistent leadership and commitment to our armed forces,” Currie said. “Congratulations on a job well done, Tina!”
Bacon-DeFrece’s company encourages veterans who are returning to civilian life to consider owning a Big Frog T-shirt printing franchise. She offers them a 20% discount off the franchise fee
She said she was humbled by the recognition.
“It’s my absolute honor to incorporate Big Frog’s workplace support for the extraordinary individuals who serve and protect our country,” she said. “Growing up in a military family, veteran values and virtues were instilled in me from my youngest years. I am thrilled and humbled to accept this award.”