Volunteers are the heart of many organizations, and young volunteers are especially valuable, as they bring an exuberance and freshness as well as high energy to the projects they tackle.
The Palm Harbor Museum is fortunate to have had Kathleen “Katie” Ball, a senior at USF graduating in December with a bachelor’s degree in history, as a volunteer since January.
“I do have a deep interest in Florida History since it is not written or talked about very much, even though it’s very important,” Katie said recently. “I started volunteering at the Palm Harbor Museum to get experience in museum operations and archival studies.”
She volunteers two days each week, on Fridays in the archive collection upstairs and on Saturdays as a docent, providing tours and information about the Palm Harbor area to museum visitors. “By working in the archives and as a docent, I help tell the story of the Palm Harbor area to the wide range of visitors that come to the museum,” she said.
“In the archives, there are multiple boxes full of historical documents, such as handwritten letters, photographs, legal papers, and yearbooks related to the Palm Harbor area or the Palm Harbor Historical Society,” Katie explained. “I sort and process the historical documents in the boxes so that material relating to the same topic or area can stay together. After I sort the boxes, another volunteer puts the materials in the box on a digital collections database. While working in the Archives, I have found exciting documents, like letters relating to a neighbor's feud in Crystal Beach and cemetery records relating to a prominent Palm Harbor family.”
Changes through the years
A local resident, Katie is aware that Pinellas Country is known for beautiful beaches and 5-star resorts. However, she adds, “Only some people know that less than 50 years ago, most of Pinellas County, especially Palm Harbor, was rural land with acres of citrus groves. Families in Palm Harbor raised their cattle, grew their vegetables, and built their houses, all before Amazon or Home Depot. The Palm Harbor Museum tells the stories of those families, and how Florida was very different from what we see today.”
Katie, who said she “loves volunteering at the museum,” added that she feels it’s important for residents to have a source of information about the history of the Palm Harbor area, “because it connects the Palm Harbor community. Communities worldwide have different traditions, stories, and memories from their past. Showing and sharing these traditions, stories, and memories among residents strengthens community connections and ensures that future generations know the story of their local area. Palm Harbor Museum does that by sharing the story about the Hartley family, stories of different people in the Palm Harbor area, and stories of the other communities within Palm Harbor, like Wall Springs and Boot Ranch. Each community tells a different story that connects to the present and to the rest of Florida.”
She mentioned an aerial black-and-white photo taken in 1962 showing the Palm Harbor area, now hanging in the main hallway of the museum. “The picture shows the U.S. 19 and Alderman Road intersection, Lake Tarpon, Honeymoon Island, and orange groves,” she explained. “Underneath the photo, there is a color photo of the same area, but taken in 2009. I like the black and white photo because it shows the old Palm Harbor area and how rural the site used to be. When seeing it next to the color photo, you can see the difference between today and yesteryear and how the area has changed over the last 50 years.”
Intergenerational Family Fun Days
This year, thanks to the Pinellas Community Foundation’s Faith Mission Grant, the museum is hosting a series of Intergenerational Family Fun Discovery Days. The first event on April 29 was a great success with over 70 participants. A second family event is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the museum. Native plant gardens and outdoor interpretive signage will be the focus for fun activities, including indoor tours, arts and crafts and games. The free community event also will include an opportunity to plant native Florida flowering seeds in your own pot to take home with you, and free frozen custard provided by Culver’s.
Representatives from Keep Pinellas Beautiful (who have generously volunteered in creating and maintaining the gardens) will join in to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the installation of the museum’s native landscape gardens, where flowers, native berries and wild native fruit grow, attracting butterflies, bees and additional insects as well as birds, reptiles and other small animal life. Early humans and subsequent settlers to north Pinellas grew and used these plants for food, resources, inspiration and beauty.
While these gardens will be at the center of activities on Saturday, they are available to visit all year long! If you haven't seen the growing native garden pocket park at the corner of Curlew and Belcher roads, come by any time, especially during museum hours Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cabinet display at the library
"Under the Sea, Local Marine Life" will be the theme for a cabinet art display through Aug. 26 in the community room at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., presented in collaboration with Palm Harbor Museum, and featuring creatures that live in the ocean habitats offshore of north Pinellas County. Featured artists will include Christopher Still, Vivek Lakhotia, and Rebecca Hallstrom.
These quarterly displays are the result of an effort by librarians meeting with volunteers at Palm Harbor Museum to determine themes, based on items in the museum's collection. Local artists, educators, and specialists are contacted and invited to augment each theme.
Visiting the museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Children are welcome. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Masks are encouraged inside the buildings and hand sanitizer is available. Call 727-724-3054 for more information. Become a member of the Palm Harbor Museum and support the collection, preservation, and exhibition of the history of the Palm Harbor region at PalmHarborMuseum.com.
The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor area including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. The museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). Plenty of free parking is available. Visit the museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or email palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.