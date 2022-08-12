PALM HARBOR — In Palm Harbor, a group of service-minded individuals is helping to make a difference in the lives of local residents and even children as far away as Sierra Leone.
In 2021-22, the Palm Harbor Rotary Club raised thousands of dollars it then donated to local causes ranging from feeding and clothing children, to fighting human trafficking.
Although many members are business people, the members do not attend weekly meetings to generate business for themselves, but rather to help serve others.
“Rotary is not a networking group,” said incoming President Aruna Motko. “We have a focus on what we can do for our community.”
The club holds several fundraising activities throughout the year including a golf tournament that raised almost $20,000 in 2021. This year, the golf tournament is scheduled for Nov. 20 at the Innisbrook Country Club. In 2023, members will also host the first Taste of Palm Harbor fundraiser.
But they also hold what Motko calls “fun raising events” including a corn hole tournament and Texas Hold’em card games.
“These are events we do to have fun, but also if we raise some funds that is great,” she said.
And having fun is a big part of why people join the Palm Harbor Rotary, according to Motko.
“We want to make sure our members have fun as well,” she said. “We are like a family.”
Members range in age from their 20s to their 80s, according to club secretary Danielle Erlandson. She joined the group in 2020 at the urging of her father, past president Frank Nabozny.
“My father has been involved since the club started,” Erlandson said. “Seeing him so involved in the community and helping others just kind of grew onto me.”
She said that having members at different stages of life is a benefit to the club.
“Everyone brings something different to the table,” Erlandson said. “And that helps to create something magical to help others.”
In addition to fundraising, the club also works hard in supporting community projects. Several times a year, volunteers prepare snack bags for local school children. The bags are then handed out for students who may not have enough to eat to take home on the weekends.
“The kids are so excited to get those bags and know they will have snacks for the weekend,” Motko said.
The majority of the money donated is concentrated locally, but last year Rotary Club member Charlotte Israel helped the club secure a grant for the “Helping Babies Breathe” campaign to help children in Sierra Leone.
In a time when many service organizations are seeing their numbers drop due to COVID concerns and aging members, the Palm Harbor Rotary Club is doing just the opposite.
“Our membership is definitely increasing,” Motko said. “We added three new members this year. This year my focus is to add five to 10 new members.”
In addition to increasing membership, Motko also hopes to add two new focus areas this year: suicide awareness and heart health.
Someone close to Motko’s family died by suicide last year, and she herself had open heart surgery in 2016.
The Palm Harbor Rotary Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at noon at the Innisbrook Country Club. Anyone interested in learning more about joining the group can contact Motko at 813-740-2237.