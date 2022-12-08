The magic of the holiday season returns every year as we share love and happiness with family and friends. Twinkling lights, holiday music and delicious smells of special goodies add to our enjoyment.
But the most meaningful part of the holidays are our own special memories that take us back to a certain time or place, and recapture those emotions that add so much to our lives. Longtime Palm Harbor Museum volunteer Elaine Campoli recalls a special Christmas years ago.
“When my younger sister and I were little, my aunt and uncle and our bachelor uncle would come to the house for Christmas Eve Dinner, and then sit around with our grandmother and parents after we went to bed,” she recounted. “They’d have cocktails and desserts, and watch TV Christmas specials and relax, since all the gifts were wrapped. While we slept, Mom would bring out the hidden gifts from Santa, add bows and put them near the tree. She would fill the homemade stockings hanging on the fireplace mantel. About 11 p.m., Mom would wake us saying Santa had just left! We’d slowly go down the five stairs holding hands and rubbing our eyes to behold the dark living room with the tree all aglow with lights, surrounded by gifts. Of course, we’d have to stop for Dad to take his Kodak photos. It was magical! Everyone enjoyed the dramatic staging in our small home.
“Our aunt and uncles didn’t have children, so they enjoyed being there to watch us open gifts,” Campoli continued. “We were back in bed by midnight, and they were on the road to drive to their homes. Then, Christmas morning, it was just our little family together.
“Later, in my thirties, I found out this tradition of opening gifts at night comes from Germany and my grandmother’s mother had emigrated from Germany in 1880, so this may have been a family custom from back then, but we never knew.”
Another special memory comes from Terry Fortner, who has been involved with the museum since it began and has served as president of the Palm Harbor Historical Society, which operates the museum.
“My personal best memories for Christmas revolve around the food served at my grandparents’ home on Sutherland Bayou in Palm Harbor,” she explained. “Fresh garden produce and seafood, especially smoked mullet, clam chowder, and shrimp, are associated in my mind with December Christmastime feasting. I was often visiting there during any school vacation. My grandparents had picnic tables outside beneath the palm trees where they hosted meals for invited friends and neighbors.”
Meet Me at the Museum
The December Meet Me at the Museum program will feature “A Solstice Celebration of Song” concert with Joy Katzen-Guthrie, concert/recording artist and historian, in collaboration with Unity Church of Palm Harbor. The program is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the grand piano in the sanctuary of Unity Church, 1960 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor.
Katzen-Guthrie will share little-known stories behind many of our seasonal carols, hymns and popular songs of Hanukkah, Christmas and other solstice celebrations. No reservations are required and all ages are welcome at no charge. Donations are gratefully accepted. The program will be recorded for later viewing on YouTube.
MMATM makes changes
Beginning on Jan. 4, 2023, the Meet Me at the Museum programs will become Palm Harbor Museum Presents and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Community Room at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave. Admission is free and all are welcome. Please register at Eventbrite, but walk-ins are also welcome. The programs will last, on average with questions and answers, approximately one hour to 90 minutes, with time afterward for meeting the author and book signings where applicable.
The museum has been presenting MMATM in the museum and simultaneously on Zoom as hybrid programs, but as audiences have increased every month, the move to the library will allow organizers to reach out to the larger community. Each Palm Harbor Museum Presents program will be recorded and uploaded to the Museum’s Zoom portal as well as YouTube.
The program for January will feature Shana Smith, author of “Islands of Cedars,” her first novel.
“With the Rosewood Centennial in January 2023, it is my hope that ‘Islands of Cedars’ will increase critical awareness and proaction towards a more equitable and harmonious future for all of us,” Smith said. She will read excerpts from the book, and those attending will be able to purchase the book and have it signed by the author. A question and answer and discussion session will follow.
An introduction to the book reads, “On Jan. 1, 1923, Rosewood, Florida, a thriving African-American community in the Jim Crow South, was torched to oblivion by the infamous spark of one white woman’s lie. Six innocent victims and untold gallons of blood and tears were left in the wake of the week-long racist rampage that followed.”
Gainesville-based composer-lyricist and writer Shana Smith was born in Hilo, Hawaii and moved to Gainesville as a teenager with her parents and sister. She attended the University of Florida and Eckerd College, receiving a master’s degree and Ph.D. candidacy in biological oceanography from the University of South Florida. She has performed as a singer/songwriter in the Tampa Bay area, across the state, and over the U.S. for the last 25 years as the children’s musical persona “Shana Banana” (www.ShanaBanana.com). She has won national commendations and awards, and has received two first-round Grammy nominations.
Wine event a success
The museum’s 2022 Wine Around Palm Harbor, chaired by former president of the Palm Harbor Historical Society Jean Barnes and assisted by many other volunteers, was very successful and raised more than $7,000 for the museum. Another successful recent event was the Living Landscape ribbon-cutting on Dec. 8, featuring an interactive outdoor classroom showcasing the importance of native species in the social, cultural and economic traditions of early settlers and indigenous peoples. Donations and memberships support the museum’s programs and events. Donate or become a member online on the Museum’s website, or call 727-724-3054.
40th anniversary approaches
As the Palm Harbor Museum turns 40 in 2023, organizers and volunteers are anticipating an exciting 40th anniversary year, with increased membership and unique and innovative programs and exhibits. Visit the museum for more information or to join. Sponsorships, partnerships and event space are also available. Active membership entitles you to free museum admission, receipt of quarterly e-newsletters, Palm Harbor Museum Presents programs including the annual membership meeting, and open house events. Members receive advance announcement of events such as the English Tea and Wine Around Palm Harbor. Find the museum on Facebook or check the website for more information. Volunteers are welcomed to help with diverse activities. Come to the museum to fill out a volunteer application.
Visiting the Museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Children are welcome. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Masks are encouraged inside the buildings and hand sanitizer is available. Call 727-724-3054 for more information.
The Palm Harbor Historical Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and presentation of the rich historical heritage of the Palm Harbor area including Crystal Beach, Curlew, East Lake, Ozona and Wall Springs. The museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). Visit the museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or email palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.