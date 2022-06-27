EAST LAKE — Three bicyclists were injured on June 23 when a driver made a left turn in front of them as they rode northbound on East Lake Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman on a tandem bike and a 64-year-old man on a second bicycle, all from Palm Harbor, were riding in a designated bicycle lane at 8:29 a.m. when a sedan driven by a 16-year-old female from New Port Richey turned from East Lake to Trinity Boulevard into the cyclists’ path.
All three cyclists suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals. They were all wearing helmets.
The teen was not injured.