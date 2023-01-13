DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area.
Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
City officials recommend that a dog park and pickleball courts be built at the Stirling Park.
“After a thorough analysis, after looking at locations, neighborhood impact, deficiencies, popularity, community input and budget, the city is proposing for both these amenities to be built at Stirling Park," city Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said at the meeting.
The process began about two years when staff proposed keeping the driving range at the park in place along with making improvements such as to the clubhouse, greens and chipping areas.
City officials also committed to keeping the existing green space and creating walking trails utilizing the existing cart paths through a community process such as what they were doing that evening, Gizzi said.
The park is on the northeast corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Palm Boulevard and consists of about 24 acres. It is divided into two separate parcels.
The northern parcel of the property is about 2 1/2 acres and is a passive park with trees and benches and a view of Curlew Creek. The southern parcel is the largest of the two, about 21 acres.
On the site, there are three stormwater ponds, a parking lot, a clubhouse building and a maintenance building. The current activities and amenities include a driving range that provides golf instruction, summer camp programing, putting greens and sand traps.
The purpose of the meeting that evening was to discuss possible recreational opportunities for 5.5 acres.
Some of the amenities that have been suggested recently and over the past two years actually have been pickleball courts, a dog park, green space, playground, sports fields, disc golf, archery range or restoring the par 3 golf course.
The two parks and recreation facilities that the city has the highest need for are dedicated pickleball courts and a dog park on city property, Gizzi said.
Indoor pickleball courts are available at the Dunedin Community Center, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. The courts are only available during specific days and times as gymnasium spaces are used for other programs, Gizzi said.
Outdoor courts are available at three locations. The pickleball courts use shared lines on existing courts, and users must provide their own nets or check them out from the community. Pickleball courts are shared with three tennis courts.
A dog park is available at Achieva Park and has room for small and large dogs. The park was created through a public-private partnership with Achieva Credit Union.
"Even though the partnership has been very successful, the goal is to have a dog park on city-owned property," Gizzi said.
City officials recommended that dog park and pickleball courts be placed at Stirling Park. Both projects are included in the city's capital improvement budget.
Six pickleball courts could be built east of the existing parking lot at the park with $400,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act. Lighting for night play would be provided, and the area has room for expansion if necessary
The dog park is budgeted at $300,000 with use of Penny for Pinellas funds. It could be built in the center of the park, with adequate separation from the pickleball courts and the driving range. The park would have separate areas for large and small dogs, use natural shade and have seating and watering stations.
The pickleball courts would be built first, as phase one, and then the dog park, Gizzi said.
A link under on main page on the city's website at www.dunedingov.com provides access to a survey under way regarding plans for the park.
After the survey is complete, City Manager Jennifer Bramley, Gizzi and staff members will make a recommendation to the City Commission. The process may take more than two months, Gizzi said.
Lots of ideas
Dozens of attendees at the meeting gave their views on plans for the park, spurring many rounds of applause.
Former U.S. Rep. Virginia Brown-Waite, who lives near the park, said having been a public official for many years, she knows it's not an easy job trying to please everybody.
She said there is nothing wrong with having a passive park.
"The equestrian beauty that's there. The birds are just magnificent. They truly are. What we are going to do is we will chase them to someplace else. Because they are not going to want to listen to dogs barking. That will be the first thing that will come," Brown-Waite said.
She also was one of several attendees who supported a suggestion that the acreage be used for a veterans park, suggesting that walking trails be paved so that veterans, such as those in wheelchairs, can use it.
Larri Gerson, a member of city's U.S. Military Advisory Committee and the Stormwater Advisory Committee, said the city needs a veterans park that "we can be proud of."
Gizzi said he wanted to make it clear how much city officials respect veterans, noting that the city has a veterans advisory committee has established Purple Heart Park and holds Veterans Day ceremonies and other events to honor veterans. He also said the city has about 200 acres of passive space, such as at Hammock Park and the recent acquisition of the Gladys Douglas property.
Virginia Lamberton said many residents of the St. Andrews Links Golf Club, which abuts Stirling Park, have dogs and play pickleball.
"We are not objecting to those kinds of activities. We are just very concerned about developing St. Andrews Park into something other than what is right now, beautiful green space," Lumberton said.
The association has done a lot of research about the drainage problems as well as negative impact of dog parks to "our environment, where we live," she said.
Matthew Werhner, secretary of the Dunedin Stormwater Advisory Committee, suggested that city officials establish a stormwater education park at Stirling Park.
"These kinds of parks are being developed all over the country. The idea behind them is they combine stormwater control, stormwater education and a public park for people to enjoy," he said.
Appropriate signage might include examples of stormwater control methods, Werhner said.
"We want Dunedin to continue to be a green community that highlights the importance of caring for our environment," Werhner said.
Penny Azriel a, retired physical education teacher, called pickleball a "lifetime sport" and advocated for a bigger facility for the sport.
"You are proposing to put six little pickleball courts in the corner of that park when you have 350 acres that you can chose from to build a facility that will house pickleball and the growth that pickleball is going to have on this community," Azriel said.