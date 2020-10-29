This year has been unprecedented and unpredictable, but there’s still time to get your finances on track. We’ve got a few tips to help wrap up this year and prepare for whatever 2021 brings.
Set (and Stick to) a Budget — Whether you want to buy big gifts for the grandkids you haven’t seen or redecorate the home you’re spending so much time in, there’s no way to know how much you should spend if you aren’t consistently tracking your spending. A budget will also help you see where you might be going overboard with spending, so you can cut back. To help with your monthly budgeting, some utility companies (including TECO) will even help you with “budget billing” that normalizes your monthly bill based on average usage.
Pay Yourself First — Choose a percentage (1-5% or so) of your income to go automatically into your savings account before you make any payments for the month. After a few pay periods, you won’t even notice it, and you’ll have saved painlessly.
Make Smart Plans for Your Tax Refund — First, pay off bills with high interest rates. Next, set up an emergency fund for yourself. A backup supply of money can get you out of a lot of sticky situations, such as fixing your car or paying for unplanned medical expenses.
Clean Up Your Credit — Only 39% of Americans with credit card balances know their Annual Percentage Rate (APR). Review your statement often. If you’re not happy with your current rates, make a switch. Let Achieva Credit Union help you transfer your existing credit card balances to a lower APR with no transfer fee.
Refinance — Refinancing your home can lower your monthly payments, change the term of your loan, or allow you access to cash. Before refinancing, make sure to research your options and take the time to ask your lender questions. Refinancing is typically a simple process; however, it’s only beneficial if it improves your loan’s terms. Pay special attention to the suggested rate and term length before moving forward.
These changes will make a big difference to your financial well-being and outlook for 2021. To learn more about how Achieva can work for you and help get your finances in order, go to www.achievacu.com, visit your local branch or call 800-593-2274.