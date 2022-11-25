For the love of Celtic culture Nov 25, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Tales of snakes and other wildlife City discusses Edgewater Drive safety issues Bone marrow donor gives Dunedin woman reason to be thankful For the love of Celtic culture Motorcyclist killed in Indian Shores crash Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLargo discusses options for future of former golf course propertyCar runs school bus off roadPhillies buy 13 acres next to Clearwater stadium for $22.5MVacation rentals debate heats up in Indian Rocks BeachHistoric Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey restored to its former gloryTreasure Island’s Sanding Ovations blends fantasy sand sculptures and live musicImagine Clearwater inches closer to completion as amphitheater is installedAround Town: Clearwater news briefsBone marrow donor gives Dunedin woman reason to be thankfulCrafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans Images This week's edition Tampa Bay Newspapers | South Pinellas To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Tampa Bay Newspapers | Central Pinellas To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Tampa Bay Newspapers | North Pinellas To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Sections Welcome Back To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Living the Retirement Life To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Coastal Living To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Upcoming Events Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms