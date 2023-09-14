DUNEDIIN — City officials drew a variety of opinions from constituents in a recent services survey, including criticisms of city code enforcement efforts.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said at a Sept. 5 City Commission meeting said a lot of the complaints were over the perception of “selected enforcement” and the lack of online permitting.
Bujalski said she wants the information from the survey to be used constructively and for city officials to think about how to address it. "I just don't want us to be in a defensive mood," she said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said the lowest rankings for code enforcement in the survey were for business sign regulation.
"We are never going to make everybody happy with that," Freaney said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said city code enforces “have my support, and we're going to address some of these comments within the survey.”
As a result of the survey, city officials will develop an action plan, she said.
"That's going to be the next step for us to address this survey," Bramley said. "I think it is important that we address those comments head on and then convey the community what we did to change it."
The 2023 Business Survey was initiated on May 9 and ended on July 7. Questions closely duplicate the survey questions in a similar 2020 survey. It included a direct email campaign, social media sharing and other outreach methods.
Among the major findings for "Dunedin as Place," the survey reported a 91% satisfaction with city services.
As a place to operate a business, almost 95% of the survey participants rated Dunedin as excellent or good.
Bujalski was displeased with a 62% satisfaction rating on parking.
"I'm sorry, that's not a great satisfaction to be touting," Bujalski said.
The following comments were reported as "open ended verbatims," from the survey:
• “Seems like we are making progress in parking, but it is taking a long time. Code enforcement needs to be consistent.”
• “Selective code enforcement. We have been persecuted while others with same or worse violations get nothing.”
• “Code enforcement does not make sense to me regarding signage. How are chalk boards better than professional sandwich boards? Usually chalk boards are messy, hard to read, artwork is questionable, and they can't be out if it's raining. I do like that items should not block the sidewalks though, as that was getting out of hand.”
• “The more people we cram in Dunedin, the more traffic there is. Parking is always a mess and can't get in the downtown area at all. Overall, it’s still tolerable, but it needs improvement, or it will be intolerable.”
• “Public transport is a joke, parking has never been resolved, code enforcement is diluted, has not been fully staffed for years, and the staff have no stake in the game; they don't live in Dunedin.”
• “What economic development? The only economic driver in this town is tourism (mostly, restaurants, bars, and breweries). Also, there is no public transportation worth discussing. The buses are unreliable, and the trolleys are fun for tourists but not practical for the needs of locals. Code enforcement is nonexistent on the south-side — people park wherever they want, lawns are overgrown, and campers and boats are everywhere.”
• “Our entries to the city by highways are blah and need uplifting, signage, and landscaping.”
• “We’re overbuilt now. What’s in the future?”
For more survey results, see the commission's posted meeting agenda at dunedingov.com.