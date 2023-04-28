DUNEDIN — Suffice it to say that community leaders are passionate about preserving the city's history in many ways.
An example of that is a provision in the city 's land-development code that addresses the preservation and protection of historic landmarks.
City commissioners expressed their support of such measures by agreeing unanimously April 18 to continue the service of the Historic Preservation Advisory Committee, which was established 2016.
Through a program established in 2018, the committee has "safeguarded our history and heritage" for 20 designated homes in the city, said Cherisse Ponraj, chairwoman of the committee, at the commission meeting. Four properties are nationally designated homes or sites.
City landmark plaques were awarded in 2021-2022 to four homes, which is fewer than in prior years. As a result, the committee identified code limitations that they suspect have slowed down the pace of city-placed plaques.
"What we want to see is an increase in the number of homes that are protected and designated over time," Ponraj said.
Last year, the committee took a close look at what homeowners thought of the program and how they benefited from it. This year the committee wants to make some adjustments to city codes, Ponraj said.
"As you know we have been lucky enough to be given grants by the state to go ahead and do survey work in the city, which is absolutely wonderful," she said.
The city applied for the state's matching grant and was awarded with its first grant of $50,000 to continue a historic resources survey for certain sections of the city that was started in 2021.
Generally, the surveys are conducted for potential creation of historic districts.
One survey has been completed, and the city has been funded for a second survey that will be undertaken this year; city officials hope to get funding for a third survey slated for 2024, Ponraj said.
"Your support, everybody's support to continue doing those surveys is going to be very important in terms of being able to move forward with historic districts, which is also one of our goals," Ponraj said.
Surveys are done by conducting "a windshield observation of the properties" and recording architectural elements/features that may lend to some historic significance. The recorded information is used to fill out the State’s Florida Master Site File Form to indicate whether a property is “contributing," having some historic significance, or “noncontributing," having no historic significance as a potential district, said Frances Sharp, a city planner, in an email.
Through funding that the city supports, the committee has been able to contract with the planning and design company Kimley Horn.
Kimley Horn has been critical in helping the committee on historical preservation issues, Ponraj said.
"They have a lot of education, experience with all the other towns they have worked with in terms of setting up these type of chapters in their codes and understand how it works and a lot of history. We are consulting with them," Ponraj said.
The committee learned that last year about situations for which a homeowner wants to change details of a front door or wants to add a pool in the backyard.
They also are looking at overhauling the "certificate of appropriateness" process to reduce the time involved in approvals of homeowners' applications and modifications, focusing mainly on the facade of the home.
"How much oversight and governance should there be in specific situations for our designated homeowners to go through?" Ponraj said. "Taking into account the cycle of time that it takes for them to get it through, and those factors."
The committee, working with consultants, hopes to add an option to city codes to designate a structure only for historical designation. As of now, only parcels are allowed for such a designation.
"We would love to see our first business set up as a historic parcel at the moment. So we are working on that as well," Ponraj said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said the committee was doing a great job, calling the update thorough.
"I just want to personally thank you guys for all that you do. There is so many historic preservation issues in a lot of different communities that go by the wayside," Commissioner Robert Walker said.
Former Commissioner Deborah Kynes, who has been a strong supporter of historical preservation, said the committee has worked hard and has much passion about such issues. She thanked the committee for its actions.