TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Art Guild will introduce several new artists to its gallery at 161 E. Tarpon Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5-7 p.m.
They include Don Naumann (photography), Kristina Gintautiene (encaustic, acrylic), Dina Marie (acrylic), Joy Lewin (photography), Fran Failla (oil), Sally Fuller (photography), Amy Fitzgerald (photography), Clif Moorhead (watercolor), and Peggy McCardle (acrylic, oil).
Twenty artists will be on hand to chat and share ideas with. A $50 door prize will go toward a gallery purchase.