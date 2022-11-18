DUNEDIN — There will be a new face on the City Commission as a result of the Nov. 8 election.
Robert Walker, a retired 33-year U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves veteran, defeated Stephanie Joines, a Realtor, in the race for Seat 2. Jeff Gow, a retired financial services executive, was reelected to Seat 4, defeating Jeff Miller, an insurance and property management business owner.
"First of all, I have some very big shoes to fill with Deborah Kynes retiring this year,” Walker said the day after the election. “I think as part of my responsibilities I have to talk to people who supported me in the community. I need to fully understand and get their feedback on certain issues that popped up over the course of our campaign and walking the precincts. I'm very pleased. I don't think it's completely sunk in yet. We knew it was going to be a close race, and it was very close.”
Walker received 8,438 votes, or 51.7% of ballots cast. Joines received 7,897 votes, or 48.3%.
Walker, who is married with two children, is the Dunedin Boat Club’s city liaison and Dunedin North Rotary Club’s community service coordinator. He is a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain with the Caladesi Connection Ferry.
Gow got 9,584 votes, or 57.84%, and Miller got 6,985 votes, or 42.16%.
Married with two children, Gow was born and raised in Dunedin. As a commissioner, he is the liaison to the Dunedin Golf Club and Dunedin schools, and he also is a board member of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.
“I'm humbled, and I'm honored,” Gow said Nov. 10 on being reelected. “I consider it a privilege to be in a position of leadership with the city of Dunedin.”
Asked about some of his priorities moving forward, Gow said he was concerned about maintaining Dunedin's character and charm. He also mentioned parking, traffic issues and the environment.
"I think hurricane Ian really needs to be wakeup call. Are we prepared for that?" Gow said.
He also said city officials should discuss issues affecting quality of life for the next 30 to 50 years, including transportation and affordable housing issues.
Joines, who is single and active in the community, said Nov. 10 that she thought running for a commission seat was a great experience. She said one of her biggest platforms was affordable housing, and she will be working at the state level on the issue with the Florida Realtors Association.
"So hopefully I'll be able to bring some of my promises to the people regardless," she said.
Miller, who is married and has two children, is active in the community. As far as the possibility of running again, it would depend on who's running for office, he said.
"If I'm needed to step back in, I most definitely would," Miller said.
He thanked residents who supported him and took the time to listen to the candidates, voting and trying to make a difference one way or another.
"I met some really good people. I met some people that definitely will be long-time friends. I learned a lot about this city. I think I have a little more understanding on where I can help guide my efforts to make Dunedin a good community for all," Miller said.
The newly election commissioners will serve four-year terms, beginning Nov. 21. A swearing-in ceremony will be held during the City Commission meeting that evening.
Charter amendments
Dunedin's proposed Charter Amendment 1 was defeated in the election. Amendment 1 asked voters whether to amend the city charter to change the Charter Review Committee appointments from once every five years to once every seven years.
Charter Amendment 2 was passed. The referendum would have amended the city charter to change Ordinance Review Committee appointments from once every five years to as often as deemed necessary by city commissioners.