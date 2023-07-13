Student achievements
The following Pinellas County residents graduated from the University of Tampa during a commencement ceremony May 6:
• Aleaz Bhamani of Oldsmar, Master of Science in Cybersecurity
• Allison Calabrese of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre
• Anthony Samarkos of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in Finance
• Barrett Hickey of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
• Caitlin Katz of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Biology
• Connor McNally of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education K-12
• Corey Savenelli of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice
• Dierdre Gelini of Palm Harbor, Master of Science in Finance
• Esther Llanos Llorca of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in International Business and Marketing
• Iuliia Marchenko of Palm Harbor, Master of Business Administration
• Jesse Hampson of Palm Harbor, Bachelors of Science in Allied Health and Applied Sociology
• Michael Paul of Palm Harbor. Bachelor of Liberal Studies
• Nicholas Samarkos of Oldsmar, Bachelor of Science in Management
• Rachel Giaquinto of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Media and Culture
• Ryan Dottery of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Arts in Design
• Sebastian Romero of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
• Taylor Doherty of Palm Harbor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tarpon students make Dean’s List
TAMPA — Two students at the University of Tampa from Tarpon Springs have been named to the school’s Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
David Cosgray is a sophomore majoring in entrepreneurship.
Kenneth Ramsey is a senior majoring in marketing.
Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.
Asknani earns Faculty Honors
ATLANTA, Ga. — Krish Asknani of Palm Harbor earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the spring 2023 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Dean, Grosch graduate Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. — Emily Dean and Eoin Grosch, both of Palm Harbor, graduated in May from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Arnold graduates Campbellsville
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Danielle Marie Arnold of Palm Harbor has graduated from Campbellsville University.
Wheelchairs 4 Kids named top nonprofit
TARPON SPRINGS —Wheelchairs 4 Kids has been named the Best Non-Profit Organization for Empowering Physically Disabled Children & Youth 2023 by Acquisition International magazine.
Wheelchairs 4 Kids, founded in 2011 in Tarpon Springs, has assisted more than 1,300 children in receiving wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications, and other needed other needed medical equipment.
“It’s a true honor to be awarded by an organization such as Acquisition International,” said Madeline Robinson, executive director of Wheelchairs 4 Kids. “To have recognition on an international scale for the work we’re doing for physically disabled children in the United States is humbling. The list of winners is inspiring, and we are privileged to be counted among them.”
All awards from Acquisition International are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.
Oldsmar earns certificate of excellence
OLDSMAR – The city of Oldsmar has received a Certificate of Excellence in Government Communications from the Florida Municipal Communicators Association.
The certificate recognizes local governments whose communications staff have established and are utilizing different tools, resources, and technology to communicate with their residents effectively and efficiently, the FMCA said in a press release. FMCA is a professional network of individuals providing communications leadership and support in Florida’s cities, towns, and villages.
The tools used for municipal public information include live streaming commission meetings, using social media, providing a mobile-responsive website, and having a crisis communications plan for the municipality.
Back to school health fair set
TARPON SPRINGS — A community health fair will be held Thursday, July 20, 5-7 p.m., at the Union Academy Family Center, 401 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Appointments are by reservation only and can be made by calling 727-934-5881, extension 21.
Children’s back to school physicals for grades K-8 are free. Sports physicals will not be offered.
Each child must be preregistered and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Each preregistered child will receive a free backpack with school supplies.
Adults can get a free health screening.
The health fair is sponsored by the Citizens Alliance for Progress.