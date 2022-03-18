DUNEDIN — Location, location, location. Hard to find a better place for a bicycle shop than being on the doorstep of the Pinellas Trail in downtown Dunedin.
From a marketing standpoint, the Kafe Racer also operates in high gear. That's because the owner is a successful auto racer. Jan Heylen, a Dunedin resident, won the 24 hours of Daytona in his Porsche 911GT3-R in the GTD category last month. He also is the 2021 winner of the Porsche Cup, which is awarded annually to the most successful private Porsche driver.
"In racing, there is always ups and downs," Heylen said, adding that unlike some other sports there are lot of variables. "Some years certain brands perform better than others."
Last year was good, he said, and he started off this year strong with the Daytona win.
He said his dedication to racing is not about the money. It’s his passion for the sport.
"It's the moments when it all comes together, and you win the big races,” he said. “That's a feeling you never forget.”
Heylen, 41, has been living in the area since 2005, from New Port Richey to Belleair. Over the years he became acquainted with Dunedin, fell in love with the community and decided that's where he wanted to live, buying a house in town about seven years ago.
"I was looking for something else to do outside of my racing career, because there was a lot of training involved,” he said. “I had a little too much time on my hands."
It took him some time to decide what else he wanted to do, what would excite him outside of racing.
"At that time, I was a cycling fanatic," Heylen said, adding that the country where he was born, Belgium, was a bicycling hotbed.
"It was always something that I was passionate about but never really thought about having a bike shop," Heylen said.
The Dunedin Cyclery was located at the location where the Kafe Racer is today. Heylen contacted the owner and asked him about six years ago if he'd be interested in selling the shop.
"Very quickly after that we came to agreement," Heylen said. "So here we are it's been a good journey."
Business is "amazing," said Szandi Hirku, general manager of the Kafe Racer at 998 Douglas Ave.
"This actually is our busy season. This morning we were out of bikes by 10:30," she said. "We had 50 people on each side of the building just waiting for us. It was crazy."
This time of year, the bicycle shop is sold out of rentals by noon every day, she said.
"It's a good location and a good crew and good people working there, and I think we have built something fun for the community. We get a lot of good feedback. It's all kind of working out," Heylen said.
As far as his love of cycling goes, he had a tendon injury in his right knee that's kept him off bicycles lately.
"The car racing season is so busy that a year just flies by. It's tough to take enough time to take care of it all," Heylen said.
He also got married and went on a honeymoon after the 24 hours of Daytona.
The Kafe Racer offers bicycle sales, rentals, repairs and tune ups. Apparel, water bottles and helmets also are for sale. About 20 different brands of bicycles, featuring six types, are sold there.
The interior of the Kafe Racer features a collection of racing bikes and a deconstructed Porsche in the first room to illustrate Heylen's career as a professional race-car driver as well as his passion for cycling.
"So that (Porsche) kind of tells people that's it's something different as they keep walking, see all the bikes. We have been very lucky that he was very proactive during COVID. We actually probably have the most stock of bicycles and accessories in the U.S. at this point," Hirku said.
As far as the area, Hirku, who has been affiliated with the business for more than two years, said she loves it, appreciating all the events that are held.
"The community is amazing," she said.
Ditto for Heylen.
"I love the Dunedin feel and everything is in walking distance," he said, adding that appreciates the markets and festivals.
"I love the fact we can jump on a bike from the house and go downtown," Heylen said.
Despite being a race car driver, he likes the idea of not having to drive all of time. He appreciates Dunedin's small-town feel and believes he has developed a good relationship with the city.
"I feel they are very engaged and trying to stay on top of things, making sure that this is a fun place to live and a place where the businesses have opportunities. I don't think we will be moving out of there any time soon," Heylen said.
He tries to visit his family overseas twice a year, whether they visit him or he visits them.
He stills enjoying racing as much as he has decades ago. If he and his team are competitive, the sport is fun for him.
The cafe side of the business also gets tender loving care.
"The end of last year we finally got beer and wine. So we got great coffee and we source our gelato from a local shop in downtown Palm Harbor. And the pastries are from a source here in Dunedin. It's been doing really good," Hirku said.
The cafe is dog friendly, too, and treats are available for them. Trailers are available for bicyclists who want to take their dogs on the rides.
The shop is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Asked if he plans to open another Kafe Racer, Heylen said it's not realistic to expand yet with his other commitments. His next race is the 12 Hours of Sebring in mid-March.
"There has been talk about (expansion),” he said. “There's definitely an interest. I wouldn't be able to do it. Not enough hours in the day."