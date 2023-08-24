In the absence of Dunedin Blue Jays baseball for a few weeks, it’s time to empty the notebook of musings that have cropped up during the course of a long, hot summer.
First, apologies for an error in the last missive indicating the Blue Jays were roosting at TD Ballpark last week. For anyone who showed up at the ballpark expecting to watch the gritty Blue Jays play, well, score it as a passed ball on the writer.
If you flew in from, say Tokyo, to catch a phantom game, perhaps you should look into an airline reimbursement. Cut out the column and use it as evidence of the writer’s malfeasance. Maybe you’ll get an extra bag of pretzels on the flight home.
Indeed, at this writing the home team is playing in a homestand against cross-county rival Clearwater that ends Sunday, Aug. 26. The second-place Threshers are often well-represented by their fans at Blue Jays games, so Dunedin loyalists should be there in force to support their boys of summer.
No doubt plenty of tickets are available, and the weather should cooperate, to the extent that 90-degree temperatures and high humidity are on the slate. But hey, it’s summer in Florida.
Plus, it’s baseball and we’re coming up on the end of the season on Sept. 10. (A team of Beacon fact-checkers assures us that the date is correct.)
As for the notebooks and scorecard notes, a few reflections.
For example, ballclubs have mental-conditioning coaches to help frazzled players get through the trudge of a season. They have trainers for physical issues. They have hitting coaches. They have pitching coaches. They have first base coaches for reasons no one really knows.
But do teams have lip readers on staff? Is someone in the opposing clubhouse monitoring these convocations for clues as to the nature of strategy? Is there an interpreter somewhere who is armed with binoculars and the ability to decipher far-off conversations?
It’s silly to watch players and coaches cover their mouths with their hands or their gloves as they either discuss strategy or dinner plans during in-game visits to the pitcher’s mound. It actually makes it look like any one of them are getting sick right there on the mound.
Honestly, kids, on-field privacy is virtually guaranteed by the distance of fans’s seats and, in the case of most Florida State League games, the lack of televised games.
Meanwhile, most Major League teams now use pitching devices that use electronics to relay pitch selection from catcher to pitcher instead of the age-old tradition of signaling pitch selection using fingers. Catchers even used to paint their nails in bright colors so the pitchers could see the signal for curve, fastball or eephus.
It is not infrequent for these newfangled gadgets to break down, causing the game to be held up while new gizmos are fetched. Another tradition has been shanghaied by technology in the name of speeding up the game and preventing Houston Astros-style sign stealing.
But as Hall of Fame pitcher and former Boston Red Sox broadcasting ace Dennis Eckersley lamented about not being able to see the signals: “I gotta have it!”
Finally, after much hand-wringing about introducing the time element to the Grand Old Game, the pitch clock works. It’s reasonably unobtrusive, except when players get confused and give up a ball or strike by the time the clock strikes midnight.
Heaven forfend such a violation of the time element would have any bearing on the outcome of a World Series game.
With the legible scorecard scrawls covered here, one final matter occurs time and again during musings about the former National Pastime. Replay slows down Major League games. There’s nothing compelling about watching a couple of guys stand on the field with headphones waiting for a ruling from the watchers in New York. But the need for “getting it right” simply eliminates the human element and interrupts the flow of the game.
Thusly end the scribbles along margins of scorecards and notebooks.
Time to fill a new journal for more random reflections. There isn’t much time left in the season.