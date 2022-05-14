Longtime Palm Harbor Museum volunteer Terry Fortner has been selected as 2021 Citizen of the Year, an annual award given by the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce. She was honored for her many years of contributions to environmental and historical preservation through various Tampa Bay organizations.
Terry has been a dedicated volunteer for many years with the Palm Harbor Museum, having served in the past as president of the Palm Harbor Historical Society, which operates the museum. She has researched information in support of the museum’s exhibits and assists with many other projects, including the museum’s Oral History program as a facilitator, calling folks to invite and schedule interviews, preparing the location for filming and helping to host on the day the interview is filmed.
Terry has been involved in various projects at Caladesi Island and is a lifetime member of Friends of the Island Parks, a non-profit citizen support organization dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting Caladesi Island and Honeymoon Island state parks.
Caladesi Island is special to Terry: Her grandmother, Myrtle Scharrer Betz, was born on the island and grew up there. Myrtle wrote a book at the age of 87 about her life and experiences growing up on the island, “Yesteryear I Lived in Paradise.” The book has been printed three times and each edition has sold out.
Terry put together a program called “Caladesi Memories” based on Myrtle’s book and has presented it to many organizations and groups around Tampa Bay. She also organized and had printed a collection of Myrtle’s recipes, “Caladesi Cookbook.”
Since 2005, Terry has been involved with committee work on behalf of Pinellas County Historic Preservation. She serves on Pinellas County’s Historic Preservation Advisory Task Force and on the Pinellas County Historical Commission in support of Heritage Village.
She also is a founding member of Friends of Tampa Bay Aquatic Preserve, a citizen support organization that ties in with her contributions to Caladesi Island State Park. Terry has the designation of Florida naturalist.
Museum featured in photo shoot
Like a stately lady posing for her admirers, the Palm Harbor Museum was in the spotlight recently, when Jimmy Fashner spent time photographing the buildings, volunteers and visitors to create a special album of images. Fashner is the Interactive Content Specialist for Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, a vacation information center promoting Pinellas County.
Volunteers had the museum looking its best, and many arrived, along with several visitors, to participate in the photo shoot that highlighted various specific items in the museum, several themed rooms, current featured exhibits and overall shots of the building and the Grove House located nearby on the museum grounds.
Fashner told museum volunteers that he “had a blast.”
He added: “It was so nice to receive such a warm welcome from everyone. The museum photographed really well. I truly enjoyed learning the rich history of Palm Harbor today.”
He said the Visit St. Pete/Clearwater organization is creating a social post to provide information, and one of the goals of the project is to generate more visitors for the Palm Harbor Museum. He provided the museum with photographs from the photo shoot to use for marketing and publicity. Those photos are now uploaded to the Palm Harbor Museum Facebook page.
Terry Fortner said the photo shoot provided great excitement for the 16 museum volunteers and visitors who came to participate.
“We had participants who connected for the first time and others who reconnected due to this photo shoot,” she said. “The occasion of Jimmy's visit provided an excellent social outreach opportunity! Receiving attention from VSPC was a big deal for our hometown museum.”
Meet Me at the Museum
Join through Zoom for a powerful Palm Harbor Museum virtual Meet Me at the Museum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. In conjunction with Jewish American Heritage Month, the program “A Palm Harbor Profile in Courage: Frank Weaner and the Community Stand Up to the Klan,” will be presented by Ed Marks, President of Palm Harbor's Temple Ahavat Shalom. It will feature the story of local resident and benefactor in the 1970s, Frank Weaner, a businessman, banker, co-founder of the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the then newly-founded Temple Ahavat Shalom.
The program will tell the story of what happened following Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard David Duke's announced intentions to relocate KKK state headquarters to Palm Harbor at that time, and the Klan's use of local property for public rallies including cross burnings. The Palm Harbor community, spearheaded by Weaner, unified and confronted Duke to oppose the presence of the Klan.
It's an incredible narrative and tribute to one man's leadership and opposition to the KKK. The program will be followed by a question-and-answer session, and comments from those who knew Weaner.
As always, Palm Harbor Museum's monthly MMATM events are free of charge, and all are welcome. Donations of any amount are gratefully accepted to support the museum’s ability to present future educational programs. Museum memberships are encouraged and may be purchased online on the museum’s website. Membership dollars are a key source of funding that allows the Palm Harbor Museum to continue presenting monthly programs and to inform the community of Museum events. Register now to receive a Zoom link to attend this event. Please reserve at Eventbrite through the Museum website at https://www.palmharbormuseum.com/meet-me-at-the-museum.html.
The Zoom link will be sent before the day of the event.
In June, the MMATM programs will return to live hybrid programs both at the museum and simultaneously broadcast via Zoom. Zoom links will be available via Eventbrite.
On June 15, in honor of Pride Month, author Deb Carson will give her multimedia presentation, Becoming Flo, the account of Carson’s beloved uncle, born Abraham Isadore Meyrowitz into a Baltimore orthodox Jewish family of Eastern European immigrants. Abraham became Albert White when he ran away from home at 16, joined a traveling circus and eventually became Flo, the woman that had lived within Albert since childhood. Carson honors Flo’s remarkable life with this presentation and book. That part of Flo’s life was revealed to Carson 40 years after her uncle's death. Her book, Becoming Flo, will be offered for sale at the museum that evening, and she will be signing copies by request.
Living Landscape Project
The “Living Landscape Project” at the Palm Harbor Museum has received approval of the Habitat Management Permit. The next step is to schedule trimming for dead branches and removal of non-native invasive plants. The museum grounds will be augmented with native plants and educational interpretive signage will be added. “This will provide opportunities for visitors to enjoy the museum even when we are closed,” said the Rev. Bob Fortner, president of the Palm Harbor Historical Society.
Bluegrass is back
Bluegrass on the Porch featuring the Stump Hollow Band resumed on a recent Saturday after an absence of two years. The lively programs will continue occasionally during the summer months.
Volunteers needed
The Palm Harbor Museum is looking for friendly hosts and hostesses to greet visitors, provide brief tours sharing information about our historic buildings and the Palm Harbor region, perform light housekeeping tasks and assist with other projects as needed. Training is provided.
Requirements include being able to commit to a weekly 2- to 4-hour shift, during the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Event volunteers are also needed. If you have time to volunteer, contact the museum at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com
Visiting the museum
The Palm Harbor Museum is open for self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. Masks are encouraged inside the buildings and hand sanitizer is available. Call 727-724-3054 for more information.