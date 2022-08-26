Beginning genealogy course
PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28.
Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library.
Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information Desk to register. Seating is limited.
For more information go to: SGSFL.COM.
Boating classes on Zoom
DUNEDIN – Classes on safe boating and basic navigation are being provided online by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-10.
Boat America classes will be offered Monday through Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Topics to be covered will include introduction to boating, safe operation, rules, aids to navigation, Florida and federal law, safety equipment and emergencies on the water.
Classes began July 18 and will continue through Dec. 15.
Fee is $42.
Introduction to Basic Coastal Navigation is offered Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Instruction will include plotting courses and determining position on a nautical chart, understanding latitude and longitude coordinates, not correcting a true course reading, use of a nautical chart, finding speed, time and distance.
Classes began July 30 and will continue through Dec. 17.
Fee is $42.
For registration information, contact Buddy Casale at boatinbud7@gmail.com or 631-379-1110.
