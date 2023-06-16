DUNEDIN — Dated, tired, not walkable — those were some of the words used to describe a segment of downtown sidewalks and landscaping that are about to get some attention through a $643,315 project.
City commissioners voted unanimously June 6 to approve the first phase of the project, which calls for the reconstruction of the sidewalk and other work on the south side of Main Street between Douglas Avenue on the east to the Pinellas Trail on the west.
The project is slated start after July 4 and is expected to be completed in 120 days.
"We've met with all the property owners along this section. They are all very excited. We are going to do this during the slower season for the city," city Economic, Housing and CRA Director Bob Ironsmith said. "We want to make sure we are out of there before November."
He said the project is comprehensive and entails more than putting down a sidewalk, such as changing grades where the street and curb are. Drainage issues also will be addressed.
City Commissioner John Tornga said that money proposed to fund the project is a lot for a city sidewalks and asked if the project needs to be done now.
Ironsmith noted that the sidewalk is not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act and there are severe grade challenges involved.
"I would not look to defer this based on the situation that is there today," Ironsmith said. "We are known as a highly walkable community. This will certainly go ahead in strengthen that."
More shade, landscaping and the ability to have electrical outlets for different lights also were mentioned as part of the proposed improvements.
"These are key moments in my opinion for the downtown," Ironsmith said, acknowledging he was "selling" the project.
"That's your job," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said.
"I think this is important," Commissioner Moe Freaney said. "Add to it the ADA issue, it becomes even more important."
The project will add a third landscaped island on one block with live oaks anchoring three islands and providing shade. Florida friendly plantings will be used to enhance the islands, city memos say.
County officials are contributing 56 percent of the funding toward the project, Ironsmith said.
Increased construction costs were mentioned but that didn't cause too much concern.
“I think this project is great. I love the county's partnership aspect. That really is a good way of looking at it. I understand the money has gone up, everything's gone up," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said.
Kloote Contracting of Palm Harbor was awarded the bid. The company has completed several projects for the city and their work always was deemed satisfactory, a city memo says.