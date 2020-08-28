DUNEDIN — City commissioners awarded a $75,000 bid Aug. 4 for the construction of a pedestrian crosswalk on Bayshore Boulevard at Wilson Street.
In addition to the city's portion of funding for the project, the owner of the Beso Del Sol development has paid $20,000 toward the cost of construction.
The Florida Department of Transportation has supplied the city with rectangular rapid flashing beacons at no cost for the crosswalk.
The project includes the construction of sidewalks, a concrete center island refuge area, ramps to conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the removal of two existing driveway aprons onto Alt. U.S. 19, and the installation of the beacons.
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said she is happy that the city is moving forward with the project and it includes plans to install a brick street print at the crosswalk.
"So then we can have uniformity of these pedestrian walkways all the way down Alt. 19," she said.
The project includes $5,000 in contingency funding that is expected to be used for the brick imprint, barring any unforeseen conditions encountered during construction.
The contractor, Quick Construction of Tampa, has 60 days to do the work.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski also is glad the project is moving forward.
"It's sad that someone lost their life in that area, so it's been really important to get this crosswalk in place," she said.
Ideas floated for Highlander pool
DUNEDIN — City officials continue to discuss options regarding the Highlander Pool, which needs repairs.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said at the commission's Aug. 11 meeting that the cost to repair the pool, as discussed at previous meetings, is $1.7 million for a 10-year term.
She noted that commissioners thought such a renovation project would be spending "good money after bad."
The pool has cracks, leaks, needs new decking and has other needs, city officials say.
Based on recent estimates, the cost to build a new pool could be about $2.9 million with a lot of contingency funding.
If city officials can reduce the contingencies, obtain grants and take other steps, the cost of a new pool could be about $2 million.
That, Bramley said, could prevent the "good money after bad" scenario and maintain stability in the city's Penny for Pinellas sales tax fund.
Commissioners plan to discuss the project in January, possibly implementing it in phases, instead of making expensive repairs to the pool.
"A new pool is more efficient, more cost-effective," Bramley said.
Hearings set on millage rate
DUNEDIN — City commissioners will hold two public hearings this month on the city’s millage rate for the next fiscal year.
Public hearings are set for Thursday, Sept. 3, and Thursday, Sept. 17, at the City Commission Chambers at City Hall.
City commissioners unanimously approved a resolution July 10 to set their proposed maximum millage rate at 4.13 mills, which is the same as the current property tax rate. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The total taxes to be levied at the proposed millage rate are $12.6 million.
The millage rate is 6.99% over the rollback rate, which is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as for the prior year.
The tax rate has remained at 4.13 mills since fiscal year 2016.
Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.