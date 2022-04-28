Milcowitz in dance concert at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio – Trey Milcowitz of Oldsmar was part of the BW theatre and dance community that presented "fyoo zh en '22: Revelry or Riot?" The annual "fyoo zh en" dance concert combines choreography with faculty research. This year's concert was inspired by research on crowd dynamics and the fine line between supporting your team and breaking the law. Milcowitz, a graduate of East Lake High School majoring in music theatre, was a performer in the production.
Choreographers and performers used movement and dance to explore how sporting events create an environment that allows people to act in ways they wouldn't otherwise. They looked at pre-game rituals from kissing the goalie's head to picking the perfect outfit. They also delved into topics such as European soccer hooliganism and how events can get heated on and off the pitch.
Hog Hustle 5K set for May 7
DUNEDIN – The Hog Hustle 5K Run, Dunedin’s signature fitness and 5K event, returns Saturday, May 7 with an 8 a.m. start.
The course begins at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Avenue, and follows a scenic route along Edgewater Drive, through downtown Dunedin, and ends back at the activity center.
A pancake breakfast will be provided by Kiwanis Club of Dunedin. Dry-Fit T-shirts will be given to the first 500 registered.
The race will be chip timed. Awards will be given to the top male and female overall, the top male and female Masters and the top three males and females in each five-year age group.
Fee is $25 through May 5; $30 after.
In-person registration is at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road. Early packet pick-up is Thursday, May 5, at the community center. Race-day registration is at 7 a.m.
For information, email choban@dunedinfl.net or call Dunedin Parks & Recreation at 727-812-4530.
