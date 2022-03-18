DUNEDIN — For the last 18 years, the Gateway project, 4.3 acres of vacant space that the city bought in 2004 for $2.1 million to serve as downtown Main Street’s eastern anchor, has been a test of endurance and frustration for various city commissions and a handful of developers.
Now, in its latest embodiment, the development agreement between the city and developer, Gateway Dunedin, has remained stagnant for about 15 months, with three months to go until its expiration.
Developer Joseph Kokolakis said the pandemic that shut everything down, along with subsequent economic and supply chain problems, delayed the start of the project.
However, with plans ready to begin construction, the project is now delayed by the city’s own Land Development Code regulations that require a new set of hearings for even small changes, such as Kokolakis’ request to incorporate nine additional apartments into the site plan.
The project faces other issues that must be overcome before it can move forward, including what to do with a 24-inch stormwater line on the property. “It’s not in the right of way,” the developer said, “it’s actually on the property that will need to get relocated; we have to work that out with the city.”
Kokolakis told the commission “I’m not going to build this if it will get to the point where it’s not worth it. I’m not at that point and I’m still committed.”
However, he added, “I’ll tell you right now if the city manager asks for another development fee, I’m not doing it.” The development fee of $5,000 can be waived by the City Commission, City Attorney Nikki Day explained.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners Kokolakis would like to amend the development agreement requesting additional density after acquiring property to the north.
During a March 10 hearing, Bramley requested City Commission approval to begin negotiations with the property owner to amend the agreement.
She said she is “not prepared to discuss the agreement or requested changes, but to follow city codes the commission has to authorize to negotiate. The development agreement expires June 2022.”
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski told Bramley commissioners would hate to see the development agreement timetable extended. “We would like to see construction right away.”
Kokolakis told commissioners his position was that his request was a “a non-material change that won’t require an amendment to the development agreement.”
He said the footprint of the building is the same, with the same height, length and width. But he bought the Soggy Bottom Brewery property at 660 Main St. “during the downturn.”
“Frankly, I assumed this would be a much smoother process, so I directed the design team to go from 81 units to 90 units, even though with the land I would be entitled to 92 apartment units,” Kokolakis said. “I definitely need those nine units, it makes sense.”
The plans for Dunedin Gateway also include a boutique hotel, a food court, restaurant and retail shops.
“I was more frustrated that we have to go through this process, but I do respect that it is a process,” Kokolakis said. He added that following the city code’s timeline the process will likely take longer than three months.
“I was amazed to see we requested the development agreement in April 2020, two years ago, almost,” the developer said. “We’ve been through pandemics, record inflation and wars; I am waiting for locusts to come. Half of me is like, this is another obstacle that for some reason I believe we are going to overcome. I’m excited about the project.”
Bujalski said she thought she was “speaking for all of us” in saying, “I don’t want to see this drag on. I want to see bulldozers in the ground. It’s not just you. We’ve been sitting with that property 16 years with nothing happening.”
Kokolakis told commissioners, “I get we need to protect the city’s interest. I get you need to ensure I’m not changing the elevations or bait-and-switch; I understand why the city attorney has her requirements to fulfill. But on the other hand, if the building looks the same, if the building isn’t bigger, if it’s not taller and if I have the parking and I have the traffic study updated, this shouldn’t be a big deal.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the city manager’s request to negotiate a revised site plan agreement.
The mayor told staff this is a top priority.