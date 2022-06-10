PALM HARBOR — In parts of Pinellas County, you can find a coffee shop on nearly every corner. But in downtown Palm Harbor they are few and far between. Now people seeking an espresso or latte can visit a new coffee bar for their “fix.”
The Fix Coffee and Vino is in a little bungalow on Alt. Highway 19 just south of downtown. The house, now coffee bar, was built in 1927 and needed a lot of work to create a cozy, modern environment, according to business partners Phil Chrysakis and Mackenzie Thorburn.
“We took it down to the studs,” Chrysakis said. “Everything is brand new.”
Chrysakis hopes to create a relaxing, European atmosphere at The Fix.
“I was just in Greece, and they have, it’s not just on every corner. It’s like every other store is a café or a coffee shop,” he said. “It’s so relaxing, I mean there are just people sitting there sipping their coffee and enjoying themselves.”
In addition to coffee, tea and pastries, the shop will feature a rotating selection of local artwork which will be available for sale.
Thorburn has worked in a coffee bar and also with wines. She is hoping to bring a gourmet coffee experience to patrons.
“We’re considered like a third wave coffee shop,” Thorburn said. “It means we are more into specialty coffees.”
Coffee beans used at The Fix are sourced from the Eastlick Coffee Co., a locally owned purveyor. Eastlick imports the beans from small farms in Costa Rica and South America.
“We are using a lot of single origin espresso that comes from smaller farms, so it’s on a smaller scale,” Thorburn said. “Those are a little more interesting and you can get a lot more up-front flavors from them.”
While for now, coffee is the focus at The Fix, Chrysakis and Thorburn hope to add a wine bar and craft beer selection by this fall. The products featured will also be high-quality, but not necessarily high-price.
“The thing about wine, I think everyone goes toward California because it’s in the U.S.,” Thorburn said. “But I want to show people that you can buy a $20 bottle or a $15 bottle of wine from France and it tastes a heck of a lot better than the one from California.”
Wine and beer tastings, food trucks and live entertainment are all part of the plan for The Fix. But for now, patrons are invited to come in, taste the coffee, enjoy a pastry and relax. The owners hope people also form relationships with people they meet at the shop.
“I enjoy the coffee shop atmosphere. I mean, that’s why I would drive to St. Pete for coffee,” Thorburn said. “That’s what I found in coffee shops. You meet a lot of interesting people. You make crazy amounts of friends.”
The Fix is located at 526 Alt. Highway 19 in Palm Harbor. Operating hours are Tuesday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop is closed on Monday.