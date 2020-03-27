DUNEDIN — The City Commission has approved a two-year contract extension with the Dunedin Golf Club Board of Directors to operate the city’s 93-year-old golf course, but not without major oversight by the city’s Recreation Department.
During a March 3 commission meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi explained that city staff will “develop a scope of services, hire a consultant to review the course’s capital needs and draft a strategic plan of sustainability.”
In addition, an audit will be performed to investigate the course’s finances during 2019.
Earlier this year, the city’s Board of Finance questioned the club’s financial stability and recommended that the city hire a management company to operate the 18-hole, par-72 golf course.
A Board of Finance review was critical of golf course management. Board chairman David Loeffert wrote city officials, noting the city had to reallocate funds committed for capital improvements to pay for operational expenses; that the greens, the areas around the greens and non-fairway areas of the course “are in very poor condition”; and that while its license states the Dunedin Golf Club board was to maintain the course in a state appropriate for a first-class golf facility, “The course conditions, we feel, do not meet that requirement.”
Loeffert told commissioners the golf course should be a self-sustaining enterprise, but “it’s not happening as long as the city has to take $225,000 to $250,000 a year out of the general fund … to pay for the club’s operating expenses.”
In a letter to the Dunedin Beacon, Michael Bowman, president of the board of directors of the Dunedin Golf Club, took exception with the Board of Finance’s report and characterization of the golf course’s finances.
He said the finance board did not have year-end financial information at the time of its report “and thus their assumptions are not accurate.”
The finance board’s contention that payroll, food and beverage costs, and administrative expenses were over budget for 2019 reflected additional manpower required to transport golf carts to and from a temporary shelter while construction is underway on a new cart barn; an increase in food and beverage sales; and an effort by administration to correct financial statements as required by the city’s financial compilation report.
Moreover, Bowman added “the completion date for the cart barn project is unknown and the club’s payroll expenses will be disproportionate until the city-controlled project is finished.”
He said the city does not subsidize the club’s operating expenses. “However, like all city-owned buildings, the city contributes a dollar amount per square foot to the Building Fund to take care of buildings city-wide.”
In his letter, Bowman concluded that the assertion the golf club should be operated by a separate management company “is not in the best interest of the citizens. While the volunteer board puts all profits back into the operation, third-party managers are in business to make a profit. A perfect case study is the Stirling Links property, where the third-party manager hired by the city virtually made the golf improvements to the property obsolete.
“The best path forward in maintaining and preserving the Historic Dunedin Golf Club is continuing to operate with the volunteer Board of Directors working cohesively with Dunedin City Management,” he concluded.
Bowman stated that in order to bring the golf club to the standard it deserves, capital will have to be raised outside of the operational revenues of the Golf Club.
During the March 3 meeting, Commissioner Maureen Freaney told Gizzi she also wants staff “to make sure we we’re looking at all the other options,” in case things don’t work out. “People think it’s a magic bullet to get a management company,” she noted.
She reminded staff to “look at what going on in the golfing world, what is working and what isn’t working, so if we have to shift direction … that we are prepared to shift direction.”
The city is considering transforming Stirling Links into a 25-acre park with walking paths, a connection to the Pinellas Trail, driving range and putting green.
Gizzi told commissioners staff will consider other options for operating the course. “We will be looking at the course’s operational structure and should we continue as is, with our paid general manager and local board of directors, (or) should we look at outsourcing or a city-run operation,” he said.
The consultant hired by the city will take a 10-year look at the course’s capital plan, including cost estimates and inspecting its physical condition, the recreation director said. “We’ll be doing a market analysis of supply and demand, and economic trends.”
In an intensive review of course operations, Gizzi noted, “we’ll be looking at a golf operation analysis, staffing levels and fees, food and beverage (costs), revenue and marketing opportunities, golf course programs and contracts that are in place.”
In his letter to the Beacon, Bowman said the club’s finances are excellent. He said the Dunedin Golf Club has made “tremendous progress” since the execution of the license agreement and sale of the clubhouse property to the city in June 2017, with all financial thresholds met or exceeded.
“Revenues generated from membership dues, fee play golf, and food and beverage sales have increased by over 20% over the initial 3-year term of the agreement,” Bowman said. “The increase in sales is largely due to improved marketing, management and service. The Club’s Board of Directors and management are working diligently to improve and enhance all aspects of the historic city asset.”
Gizzi said at the end of five years the expectation will be that the Board of Directors will have infused $400,000 into the course’s capital replacement fund, minus $60,000 the city granted the club for operating expenses it incurred due to cart barn construction.
At the meeting, Freaney asked Bowman if the golf club can reach the $400,000 goal in five years.
“It depends what the next two years are like, really,” Bowman responded.
He added that he can’t predict what will happen two years from now. “It’s a real possibility; we’re going pretty strong right now, but I’d hate to be tied to that.”
Gizzi will present the findings and the consultant’s report to city commissioners at a date to be determined.