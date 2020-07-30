DUNEDIN — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Scottish American Society and Cultural Center on Louden Avenue to close its doors to all activities and gatherings since March, which effectively cut off all of the center’s relied-upon revenue.
According to a statement from Alan McHale, president of the society, they had planned to open again open for business in August. However, as the results of more testing come in, this looks increasingly unlikely.
“Unfortunately, we still have bills to pay and must therefore raise critical funds in order to keep the Scottish Cultural Center afloat until we can resume normal operations, however long that may be,” McHale wrote.
Therefore, the society is seeking support from the community, either through new memberships or donations.
Donate or join the society by visiting http://sas-dunedin.org/help-out/.
You can also mail a check made payable to: SAS Dunedin, Post Office Box 2606, Dunedin, FL 34697. Include your phone number and an email address.
The society is a 501 ©(3) organization at 917 Louden Ave. in downtown Dunedin.
City giving away backpacks, school supplies
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks and Recreation is offering a back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaway for the families in the community. The giveaway will be held at Martin Luther King Jr, Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin, beginning on Monday, Aug. 10, and will run through Thursday, Aug. 13.
A ticket/reservation is required for each school-age child and space is limited. Visit Dunedin.gov to learn how to get a ticket/reservation. Families are asked to limit themselves to three per household.
For pickup, arrive between 5:15-6:15 pm at the recreation center on your ticket/reservation date. Staff will assist you in its drive-thru pickup. Please have your school-age child in attendance.
For more information, call 727-738-2920.
Registration open for before, after-school programs
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation is offering before and after-school programs at Dunedin, Garrison Jones and San Jose elementary schools. The program is available for Pre-K through fifth-graders. Parents have the option of registering for before care (7:30 a.m. until start of school), after care (end of school until 6 p.m.) or both.
For more information, call 727-738-2920 or visit dunedingov.com.
Dunedin Downtown Summer Market continues
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Downtown Summer Market is held each Saturday from 9 to 1 p.m. in the Main Street parking lot between the Blur and History Museum.
The market features fresh produce, plants, eggs, meats, cheese, honey, baked goods, soaps, candles, lunch bites and many other items. It also features live music.
Visit www.TampaBayMarkets.com or email tampabaymarkets@gmail.com for event or vendor information.
Help clean up the Causeway
DUNEDIN — Join the Salty Soul Foundation for a beach cleanup on the Causeway on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m.
The Causeway is located at 61 Causeway Blvd.
For more information, email John Helms at john@saltysoulfoundation.org.