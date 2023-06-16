DUNEDIN — It was an emotional day, as some city officials fought back tears while proclamations about Pride Month and Juneteenth were issued at a City Commission meeting on June 8.
Commissioner Moe Freaney read a proclamation declaring June to be LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
"Pride is important because somewhere out there is a confused teenager that thinks maybe being dead is better than being gay," Freaney said. "That's not OK."
Dunedin Pride is an annual event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the city. The event includes a Pride Golf Cart Parade, Pride Festival, and educational and cultural events. Dunedin Pride Week activities are organized by the Dunedin Pride Committee, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance for all.
The Dunedin Chamber of Commerce also has been involved in planning the Pride activities.
The proclamation pertaining to Pride month stated: "The City of Dunedin has a strong history of honoring inclusivity. We value the contributions the LGBTQ+ citizens bring to the city and pride ourselves on diversity."
Visit dunedinpride.com or the chamber’s website at https://dunedinfl.com/ for information about Pride activities.
The proclamation pertaining to Juneteenth on Monday, June 19, "urges our citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African-American history and in the heritage of our nation and city."
Theresa Smalling, director of human resources and risk management for the city, held back tears as she thanked the City Commission for Juneteenth.
"There is still work to be done," Smalling said.
"We have different complexions, but we all have the same aspirations,” she added. “We are as patriotic as the next person, and we want the best for this country, for this nation. (But) until all are truly free or feel that freedom, then we are not really free. So I thank you for this."
City officials will have an in-service day on the morning of June 15, when City Hall will be closed.