TARPON SPRINGS — Annie Doris McNeal Dabbs was known simply as Ms. Dabbs in her hometown of Tarpon Springs.
But the impact the longtime educator and activist had on this North Pinellas community was profound.
Dabbs, 86, passed away March 31 following a brief illness surrounded by her family and friends in Maryland, and the void she left in Tarpon will be felt for years to come. She was heavily involved in many local religious, civic, political and nonprofit organizations, including the Mt. Moriah African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Union Academy Neighborhood Development Corp., the Helen Ellis Hospital Foundation, and the Rose Cemetery Association, where as a longtime board member and president, Dabbs helped get the century-old Black cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to Dabbs’ daughter, Georgia Lucas, her mother’s sudden passing has been tough on the family.
“We found out she was really sick on a Monday and by the Wednesday after Valentine’s Day we had her up in Baltimore for her first doctor’s appointment,” said Lucas, who moved to the Washington, D.C., area roughly five decades ago. “So it was sudden for us.”
Lucas said she and her brother, Stanley McNeal, and the family held “a beautiful service” for their mother at Mt. Moriah on April 15. The church is across the intersection of Meres Boulevard from her childhood home, and she noted the memorial served to show them how important Ms. Dabbs really was to the greater Tarpon Springs area.
“We knew how busy and how involved she was, but we got the full volume of it that day,” she said. The turnout included many Tarpon Springs residents, several city officials and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis.
Dabbs was involved in so many aspects of the town and played such an important part in preserving its history, particularly the city’s African American community, that she was recognized for her myriad contributions to the community during a recent Tarpon Springs Board of Commissioners meeting.
“Annie Doris McNeal Dabbs was an exceptional individual whose love for family and community was unprecedented to all who knew her,” Mayor Costa Vatikiotis read from a proclamation in Dabbs’ honor June 13, with Lucas, McNeal, and several other relatives on hand. “Ms. Dabbs was a pillar of the Tarpon Springs community — active, respected, and influential. She devoted her time, love, and passion to our community … and her legacy lies in the profound effect she had on her community for many decades. She was once quoted as saying, ‘I’ve been a public servant and always tried to stay on the right side of history. The work I’ve done speaks for me.’”
While Lucas said the pain of Dabbs’ passing is still raw for her family, they have been able to take solace in the lasting tributes to her legacy that can be found all over town. Among those is her likeness that renowned local artist Elizabeth Indianos included in a mural at the renovated Cultural Center or the newly installed floral memorial at the intersection of Disston Avenue and Meres Boulevard.
“I was outside one day and four carloads of people, including City Manager Mark LeCouris, were out there, and I’m like, ‘What are they doing?’” McNeal said while pointing to the immaculately manicured area. “The next day, the trucks came up with rocks and flowers and grass and I said, ‘What’s this for?’ And they said it’s for Ms. Dabbs. They said they got a call to put this together right away and they are going to be looking after it and taking care of it on a daily basis, and so far, they have been.”
Lucas noted the planting was done at Vatikiotis’ urging shortly after her mom passed, and her family said it serves as daily reminder of the passion, inspiration and beauty Ms. Dabbs embodied and worked so hard to impart in others.
“I remember when we traveled here for the summer, she had us go to the library every day,” her granddaughter, Genesis Robinson, said. She added that Ms. Dabbs would “also take us to the homes of older members of the community so we could listen to them and learn about the city’s history.”
Robinson’s 10-year-old daughter, Nyla Robinson, said when Ms. Dabbs would come to Maryland for holidays, her great-grandmother would “give gifts to us like coloring books and history books, and she also taught us how to bake,” revealing yet another beloved Ms. Dabbs talent.
As Lucas prepared to head back to Maryland with her family, she said while they were still mourning the loss Ms. Dabbs’ physical presence, they know her memory, and impact, will be eternal.
“She was a great woman, filled with knowledge and wisdom, and I loved just sitting and talking to her,” Georgia’s husband, Gary Lucas, said of his mother-in-law. “She was a pillar of this community because she had a voice, and her death leaves a void in the community that’s going to be tough to fill.”