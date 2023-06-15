Baseball fans have long worshiped at the altar of statistics.
Certainly, other sports keep track of numbers. Quarterback passer ratings and YAK, the inaccurately-lettered acronym for “Yards After Catch” are among the many data points for measuring performance in football. Average number of points scored or average number of rebounds per game are the coin of the realm in basketball.
Soccer? Who knows?
But baseball, whose fans have always obsessed over the numbers, especially in bar trivia arguments, has always had simple measurements: Batting average, number of home runs, runs batted in and steals have long been written in the sacred texts for determining player performance.
So it is that Ty Cobb has a lifetime batting average of .366, and Pete Rose, the all-time hits leader, carries a career .303. Babe Ruth had 714 home runs. All-time runs batted in leader Hank Aaron had 2,297. And Rickey Henderson stole 1,406 bases in his 25-year career.
That’s it, bud.
Batting average, home runs, RBIs and steals are all the stats you need to assess player greatness or lack thereof. You don’t need anything else to argue a player’s contributions to the game.
So there.
For those inclined to impress, Bill Bergen, who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1901 to 1911, had a career batting average of .170, lowest ever. And all along you thought it was former Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, who has missed many balls with a lifetime batting average of .200.
The traditional measuring stick for low batting average is known as the “Mendoza Line,” so named to memorialize infielder Mario Mendoza. Mendoza’s lifetime futility at the plate was .215, which by today’s standards would probably garner a contract only in the low millions.
But traditional measurements have apparently become obsolete.
Now come the new appraisals of player performance.
TD Ballpark, home to Dunedin’s beloved but neglected Blue Jays Class A minor league club, has added Exit Velocity, or “Exit”, to the numbers crowding the scoreboard. Exit Velocity, or “Vee-low” as pronounced by the experts, measures the speed of a ball off the bat. Fans can now not only appreciate the beauty of a long fly ball into smacked into the stands, they can be armed with the knowledge of the ball’s rate of travel into the heavens.
Velo. Such is the new language of the game.
Velo is an added attraction to the game brought on by baseball “analytics,” or the use of computer-generated numbers that supposedly measure likely performances by players in game situations.
That analytics has drained the sport of blood, and that the ghosts of the greatest debaters of all time, Orioles manager Earl Weaver and the well-travelled Billy Martin, rattle their chains in rage is unquestioned. Who needs these numbers? Whatever happened to managing by “gut instinct”?
Whether these new statistics belong in the holy script of baseball history is arguable, but scouts and other experts have been using velo, as well as “launch angle,” or LA, among numbers, determine the worth of young and old sluggers alike.
Again, for those bending an elbow at the local watering hole, Major League Baseball says injured Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz launched a ball at a rate of 122.4 miles per hour last year. Oft-injured New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton comes in second with a comparatively meager 119.8. (Baseball-Reference.com is a wonderful source of crucial player information for settling taproom arguments, by the way.)
But velo has come to the TD Ballpark scoreboard.
So now faithful Dunedin enthusiasts are treated to a taste of baseball’s newfangled analytics.
During a recent game, the Blue Jays’ Roque Salinas’s bunt measured at 19.3 mph. Meanwhile, teammate Glenn Santiago lofted a lazy pop-up to the second baseman at a rate of 59.9 mph, but the home team’s Ryan McCarty evicted a ball from the building at 102 mph.
The TD Ballpark scoreboard also glitters with pitch speeds, number of pitches thrown, number of balls and strikes thrown, and the good old player performance appraisals of batting average and RBIs.
New fans might also notice the letters “M” and “V” stacked in a corner of the board, and those who have noticed the characters are often mystified. Lest confusion reign, the letters indicate the number of chats club management has had with the pitcher on the mound during the game. The answer to the questions about MV, then, is “Mound Visits.” Each team is limited to seven in the interest of speeding up the game.
Of course, velo is a recent addition to the holy tradition of baseball stats. We’ll never know for sure how fast greats like Babe Ruth or Roberto Clemente hit the ball.
But fans can thank analytics for being doused with this new information. Whether the new numbers will be etched into the baseball history books along with batting averages is unclear.