Dunedin to celebrate the life of Wendy Barmore
DUNEDIN — The community will gather Saturday, April 22, from 4 to 8:30 p.m., at Edgewater Park to celebrate the life of Wendy Barmore.
The event will feature music, food, beer, wine and more.
Barmore died March 12 after a series of health struggles that included aneurysms and strokes. She was 68.
Barmore was a fixture in Dunedin, who performed regularly with the Wendy Barmore Band at Dunedin’s local clubs. She also worked to make the community better through her work at the Dunedin Rotary, worked part-time in advertising and marketing at the Jolley Trolley, and was active in the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce as a board member.
Palm Harbor student named to UAF chancellor's list
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Adelheid Gustafson of Palm Harbor has been named to the fall 2022 chancellor's list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor's list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans' list. The lists recognize students' outstanding academic achievements.
Tarpon Springs announces Earth Day events
TARPON SPRINGS — The city of Tarpon Springs will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, with several events that are free and open to the public.
• Earth Day Celebration: Tarpon Springs Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enjoy family friendly and educational activities including an inflatable slide, games, crafts, face painting, food and giveaways. The Library is located at 138 E. Lemon St.
• Shred Day: Tarpon Towers Rear Parking Lot, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring sensitive documents to the rear parking lot of Tarpon Towers, 905 E. Martin Luther King Drive, for secure disposal. Limit of three file boxes or paper grocery bags. Documents must be free of hard covers, binders or binder clips. Staples and paper clips are okay. CDs and DVDs and computer hard drives are not accepted. This event is free for Tarpon Springs residents only – ID required.
• Operation Medicine Cabinet – Tarpon Springs Police Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drop off unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal at the Tarpon Springs Police Department, 444 S. Huey Ave. No bio-hazard items or needles are accepted.
Art Association installs new offices
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Art Association installed new executive officers April 8 for the 2023-24 club year: President, Martha Hickey; Vice President, Peggy McCardle; Secretary, Marilyn Davis; and Treasurer, Lora VanNoord.
The new officers will be in charge of the May meeting, which will be held at the Community Center at 400 S. Watton on May 1 at 1:30 p.m.
For more information on the Tarpon Springs Art Association, call 813-765-6219, check the website: tarponspringsartassociation.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Mt. Moriah to host food giveaway
TARPON SPRINGS — Mt. Moriah AME church will host a community food giveaway Saturday, April 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church, 722 S. Disston Ave.
Food will be distributed as long as supplies last.
Other food giveaways are scheduled for May 27 and June 24.