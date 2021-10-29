This is your last chance to make reservations for the gala farewell event at the Kellogg Mansion on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person, which includes food, drinks, mansion tour, music, and auction activities, plus a one-year membership to the Dunedin History Museum. Reservations are limited and are available online at the museum website at Dunedinmuseum.org or by coming to the museum gift shop.
The catering sponsors are Big Storm Brewing Co., who will be serving hors d’oeuvres, food, and beverages. Guests will park at the Stirling Park Golf Range at the corner of Palm Drive and Alt. 19, and pick up their VIP admission lanyards and board the Jolly Trolley and be transported to the mansion. The trolley will be available throughout the night to return to the parking lot. There will be no parking at the mansion, but call the museum for special request if needed.
Guests will have access to the entire mansion and property. In the back will be a tent for eating and entertainment. At sunset, there will be a toast to our sponsors and the Wenk family for their generous support to this fundraiser. Live music will be played throughout the evening at various locations within the property.
This has been made possible by the generosity of the property owners Dr. David and Chrissy Carpenter Wenk. The funds raised from this event will help the museum for educational and museum projects and to historic preservation.
“We know how much this property and mansion means to the community, but even though the mansion will be gone, the museum has had the benefit to remove historic artifacts from the building and photograph the entire mansion inside and outside as well as the surrounding property,” said Chrissy Wenk. “The Wenk family hopes the funds raised by this event will help other projects in the future.”
The city of Dunedin Historic Preservation Committee is also preserving the history of the mansion by creating a 3-D video of the entire mansion so people can view the mansion with 3-D goggles to compare how it looks in its present form with how looked in the late 1930s.
Guests will also have the first opportunity to view the material that will be auctioned the following week at the mansion on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bids can also be placed online at the auctioneer’s website. Items will include chandeliers, lamp fixtures, furniture, murals, mirrors, fireplaces, tile work, and many other interesting items related to the mansion.
There will be an auction preview at the mansion the day before on Nov. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. There is no parking at the mansion. But a parking lot at 503 Causeway Blvd., on the Dunedin Causeway across the street from the Dollar Store, can be used and the Jolley Trolley will transport individuals to the mansion and back.
Tours of the Kellogg Mansion available
Reservations will be available to view the Kellogg Mansion and property for a limited time. Tours will be given Monday, Nov. 15, through Friday, Nov. 19.
This opportunity is to allow the public who could not attend the final fundraising event Nov. 6 to view the mansion before demolition. The reservation fee will be $25 per person for a 90-minute tour of the entire mansion and outside property. A tour guide will take each group of visitors throughout the mansion and describe the history of each room. Items such as furniture or fixtures from the mansion will be auctioned off the week before the tours, so some items may be removed at the time of the visit.
Tours, which will be reserved on a first-come, first serve basis, are available at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., and are limited to 25 individuals.
Confirm your reservation by calling the Dunedin History Museum at 727 736-1176 or visiting the gift shop at 349 Main St.
The Dunedin History Museum Experience
Due to the continuing concerns regarding COVID, the Dunedin History Museum has modified the annual Dunedin Express to be moved to the property at the Dunedin History Museum at 349 Main St.
All the activities, including the special visit with Santa Claus, will take place inside the museum’s temporary gallery along with outside activities that will be held on the west side of the street next to the museum. This year, parents will drive their cars to the parking lot on the corner of Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue and proceed to the Lari White Gazebo for their specially designed tickets. Then, participants follow individual elf guides to enter the snow kingdom and, of course, visit with Santa Clause and experience all the fun holiday activities.
Activities will include making reindeer food for Christmas eve, railroad train sets, marshmallow roasting, a snowball contest, and Christmas tunes performed by various musical groups. Families will enter the museum’s North Pole greeted by elves working and escorting the children to Santa to chat with him. Children will each receive a special knapsack with various holiday surprises to play with when they leave for home and will be able to take photos in the falling snow as they leave.
Members will receive the first opportunity to purchase their tickets before they go on sale to the public. Sales for museum members will begin noon Monday, Nov. 8, and members will be able to buy their tickets with the special code they will receive through an email announcement. Tickets will then go on sale after that for the public.
The dates of the Christmas Experience are Thursday, Dec. 16 through Monday, Dec. 20. Weekdays will have two visits between 5:30-8:30 p.m. Weekends, including Friday, will have three visits from 4:45 to 8 p.m. Tickets will be available on the museum website and at the gift shop after the first week for all individual families. Tickets are $20 per person. There is a limited number of tickets this year due to COVID safety and spacing, so buy your tickets as soon as they become available before they sell out.