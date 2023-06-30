For almost 100 years, the citrus industry played an important role in the growth of Dunedin.
At one time, Dunedin supplied orange juice and concentrate throughout the United States as well as over 1 million cans of concentrate juice to Europe during World War II to provide our allies, service men, and women vitamin C for the war effort.
Sadly, by the 1960s, orange juice was available mostly through local grocery stores, and at that time there was a bigger need of land for housing development, causing rows of citrus trees to slowly disappear. Today, only the memories remain of the citrus industry in Dunedin except for a few citrus trees in neighborhood backyards and the Coca-Cola plant that once was the Skinner orange concentrate plant during the 1940s, and now soon to change owners.
On April 13, 2008, a resurgence began to bring citrus history back into the minds of Dunedin residents when two local artists, Marsha Goins and Stephan Spathelf, secretly painted an orange logo on the side of Gregory’s hair salon in the early morning hours.
Word eventually spread about the two artists who had secretly started painting orange logos throughout the downtown area and brought the citrus interest back to Dunedin.
Eventually, the identities of the two artists were revealed and since then, Steve has painted over 1,000 orange logos throughout Dunedin, and even as far away as Cuba. To continue the revival of citrus in Dunedin, Marsha Goins and Patti Coleman, owners of the Candy Store in Dunedin, gathered a committee of 10 individuals to create a downtown festival during the summer months and decided to give it an orange theme.
On July 3, 2010, the first of 10 Orange festivals celebrated summer in Dunedin, bringing the “orange” back to Dunedin.
Unfortunately, the pandemic caused many activities to end, which included the Orange Festival from 2020 through 2022. However, this year, with the support of the city of Dunedin, the Dunedin History Museum and the original orange committee members have decided to bring back one last Orange Citrus Festival to recreate the fun and nostalgia of that event.
The 11th Dunedin Orange Festival will be held Saturday July 8, in John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park at 420 Main St. in downtown Dunedin.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with entertainment on stage, including the Suncoast United Pipe Band, Jack and Josie, Irish Dennis Panners and Backyard Ukes and a local DJ. The event once again will be fun and entertaining for all ages. It will include free orange juice, sponsored by Coca-Cola, vintage cars, and the Ms. Orange Festival Pin-up Girl contest at 3 p.m.
The event will also feature the Dunedin Orange Festival “Brew Off” from 4 to 6 p.m. for $25 (advance sale at DunedinMuseum.org). Your ticket will get you samples from all eight local Dunedin breweries — Beach Island Brewing, Caledonia Brewing, Cueni Brewing Co., Dunedin Brewery, HOB Dunedin, 7th Sun Brewing Co., Soggy Bottom Brewing and Woodwright Brewing Co.
Those attending the event will taste their special orange festival creations and vote for a favorite locally crafted brew. The winning brew master will take home the Orange Festival Brew Masters Trophy, which has been awarded to the last 10 previous winners of this event.
There will also be beer and water from Flanagan’s and Rosie’s pubs, along with cool citrus-based Sangria from Stirling Winery with a variety of food trucks and vendors.
The event, which will benefit the Dunedin History Museum, represents a last chance to enjoy Dunedin’s historic Orange Festival.
Visit www.Dunedinorangefestival.com or call the Dunedin History Museum at 727 736-1176 for more information.
Vinnie Luisi is the executive director of the Dunedin History Museum.