PALM HARBOR — Former Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, current Pinellas County commissioners Dave Eggers, Chris Latvala and Brian Scott and several YMCA officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a new branch of the Greater Palm Harbor YMCA on March 3.
The event was held to unveil the Palm Harbor Y’s new Building for Better project. It’s a $3.3 million expansion and renovation that will include a 5,000-square-foot fieldhouse; expanded indoor facilities featuring two new classrooms, one dedicated to youth and teen programs; a newly remodeled, barrier-free family locker room; and a new playground accessible for all children. According to officials the project will allow the facility at 1600 16th St. S. to double its summer camp enrollment and expand its community outreach. The project is expected to be completed in the fall.
During the half-hour ceremony held on a warm and gusty March morning, Greater Palm Harbor YMCA Advisory Council Chair Todd Unbehagen, YMCA Chief Volunteer Officer Kim Briggs and Scott Goyer, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Suncoast, spoke about the community impact of the local Y.
“Today is the groundbreaking for the expansion of a building and property,” said Unbehagen, a Tarpon Springs-based tax adviser. “But it’s about so much more than just a building. It’s about groundbreaking for the betterment and positive impact of thousands more people in our community over many years.”
After Goyer and state YMCA official Lynne Wilcox presented Sprowls with their servant leadership award in part for his efforts in securing funding for the new expansion, both Sprowls and Delonyx Cortez, the executive director of the Greater Palm Harbor Y, related personal tales of how the Y affected their lives.
“It’s been said that the Y is a special place, and it’s a special place to me,” Sprowls, a longtime Palm Harbor resident, said. He noted the old YMCA in North Pinellas was where he learned to swim. “And when I got a little bit older and I was prosecuting cases at the 49th Street (Pinellas County) courthouse, I started to go back there to work out … and I noticed there was this really pretty girl who worked there. And I really wanted to meet her and talk to her, and I’m blessed that the YMCA made a place for me to meet my wife!”
Sprowls went on to state that “community organizations like the YMCA are what define America … They provide places inside their community for people to grow.” Cortez followed with a poignant speech about how he owed everything in his life to the Y — and to Bob Barker from “The Price is Right.”
“Bob Barker taught me how to speak English,” Cortez said, drawing a burst of laughter before adding when the iconic game show host “wasn’t helping to control the animal population, he was helping to teach this 7-year-old boy from the Philippines how to speak English. Bob Barker, and the YMCA.”
Cortez explained how the first thing his parents did after arriving in the U.S. was “to take me to a YMCA. I didn’t know a lick of English. We didn’t have a lot of money. But the YMCA in Jacksonville was there to help a child to learn to speak English and also to integrate with other kids and be around positive adults, and I wouldn’t be standing today as a YMCA employee and YMCA advocate if it wasn’t for my experience.”
Cortez, who has run the Palm Harbor Y for the past five years, said the expansion of the 20-year-old facility will allow another generation of kids to experience the same kind of impact.
“We’ve given thousands and thousands of kids, adults and seniors memories and stories, and we intend to be here for 20 or more years to help serve this community and continue to build upon what we’ve done over the last 20 years,” he said.
Following the speeches, the Y officials, lawmakers, and other community members took turns shoveling small piles of dirt in the direction of the crowd and the cameras, a dusty undertaking on the windy day. After the formalities, Sprowls elaborated on the meaning of the Y expansion.
“It means so much for our children and our parents and our grandparents, for the folks who live in North Pinellas County, where they can have a place to go and swim together and be together and engage in fitness together and a real sense of community,” Sprowls said.
“The YMCA, certainly here in North Pinellas County, has served as a place where people could bond together and build relationships, and those are the ties that bind us and what makes our community strongest.”