PALM HARBOR — There’s a new mayor in Palm Harbor, but his biggest job is not leading local government. Rather, it’s leading the annual holiday parade. And also raising a lot of money for charity.
John Alfe, 59, beat out five others vying for the title of “Honorary Mayor,” which is also a fundraising project of the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce.
The winner is decided by who raises the most money for the charity of their choice. Alfe raised over $16,000. More than $8,000 will go to the Wounded Warriors Project.
He selected this charity because he because he knows individuals who have been helped by the Wounded Warrior Project and supports its mission.
“I like the organization and have donated to it on my own,” he said. “So I figured why not use it as the base organization for my campaign.”
Half of all the funds raised go to support the non-profit organizations selected by the candidates, while the other half is used by the chamber.
Others participating in the competition included Ambee Stephens, Dawn Scott, Kevin Schachter, Melissa Menikheim, and Logan Catt.
Menikheim raised the second highest amount of money, approximately $14,000. Roughly $7,000 will be donated to the Children’s Cancer Center in Tampa.
Scott placed third, raising approximately $12,000, of which roughly $6,000 will be donated to Random Acts of Flowers in Dunedin.
The chamber has been sponsoring the Honorary Mayor Contest for the past 40 years. But this year the amount of donations skyrocketed, according to Chamber President Dean Maratea.
“In total we are able to donate over $22,000 to local charities,” he said. “In years past a total of only a few thousand dollars were raised.”
Maratea attributes the sharp increase in donations to the creativity and hard work of the candidates.
“We had a strong, dedicated group of individuals who were not afraid to put in the hard work,” he said.
Some of the creative ways candidates solicited donations included silent auctions, poker runs, comedy nights, 50/50 raffles, gift baskets and beer nights. One of the candidates, Logan Catt, even shaved his head on stage for $1,000 in an effort to raise funds.
Alfe, who runs a health insurance consulting business in the area, organized silent auctions, game nights and Facebook solicitations of friends and family to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.
In addition to generating money for the charities selected as recipients, visits to the chamber’s website also increased dramatically during the competition, according to Maratea.
“We had over 8,000 new page views,” he said. “That’s 8,000 new people learning about the six charities represented.”
In addition to leading the holiday parade, Alfe will participate in ribbon cuttings and other ceremonial activities.
But he said soon after he was announced as honorary mayor, the chamber office received a letter addressed to him from a resident who was having problems in her neighborhood. While he was not able to help her directly, he did put her in touch with someone from Pinellas County Government who could.
“Because we are an unincorporated area, the chamber is often called on to help with issues traditionally handled by city hall,” Alfe said. “We play a very important role in the community.”