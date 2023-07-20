The city of Dunedin celebrated the community's history and achievements by sealing a time capsule at the new City Hall on July 11.
In a nod to the city’s heritage, the capsule will be reopened on Burns Night on Jan. 25, 2072. Burns Night commemorates the life of the poet Robert Burns, who was born on Jan. 25, 1759.
Among the items inside the capsule were numerous books, photos, Dunedin artifacts, a newsletter, a copy of the Dunedin Beacon, and a letter from city leadership. Below is what it said:
Dear City of Dunedin,
Hello from 2023 and welcome to January 25, 2072! You can only imagine how surreal it is to write a letter on behalf of our community to a Dunedin 50 years in the future. We hope the vision and framework we have built today has created a strong, vibrant foundation in preserving our Delightful Dunedin.
We thought it might be interesting for you to learn some of the milestones, projects, and seeds planted to secure and improve Dunedin’s Future — which, of course, is in your hands. Also in your hands are a number of items thoughtfully placed in this Time Capsule in 2023. We would like to share the significance of these items for insight into life in the Dunedin of 2023 through the attached information.
If Google is still around or we’ve kept good records, you may know much of this information. We hope you can see, through our selection of items and information detailed, how much love we have for our community and how much pride we have in the serving, protecting, and preserving our unique Dunedin. This work couldn’t be done without all of the dedicated public servants through all the many years that have taken us from the Dunedin of 2023 to the Dunedin of 2072.
As you can see, our goal has always been to make small changes to improve our viability while protecting the essence of who we are. The torch has been passed many times over the last 50 years and we believe you, the folks who open this, will have kept the flame going! We hope 2072 is better than ever for the City of Dunedin, its residents, businesses, and visitors!
Located within the time capsule are books, guides, facts, a library card, Parks & Recreation magazine, Fire & Rescue patch, Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation coin, Dunedin Goes Carting sticker, maps of the area, proclamations, newsletter, and more!
Kindest Regards,
Julie Ward Bujalski, Mayor
John Tornga, Vice Mayor
Maureen "Moe" Freaney, Commissioner
Jeff Gow, Commissioner
Robert Walker, Commissioner
Jennifer K. Bramley, City Manager
Jorge M. Quintas, Deputy City Manager