TARPON SPRINGS — In November, voters will get a chance to decide if the city should purchase a 1.9-acre property at Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street to be used for parking, event space and parkland.
On June 13, city commissioners unanimously approved a contract agreement hammered out by City Manager Mark LeCouris and City Attorney Andrew Salzman to purchase the property for $1.8 million. The contract agreement will ultimately have to be approved by voters in a referendum.
The property was most recently known as the site of a failed attempt to build a hotel at the Sponge Docks. The owner, Marco Menna of Santorini Development, then made an offer to sell the property to the city.
The irregularly shaped 83,365 feet of property could be used as parkland where events or concerts could be held and a portion of it could provide public parking.
LeCouris said a key negotiation was over how much the city must put down and would go to the seller if the referendum doesn’t pass. The original $100,000 sought was whittled down to $10,000, he said.
“As you know, I have been looking for parking for downtown and the docks for a pretty long time, and it’s scarce,” he said. “It would not only give us control of this property for what we want to do … there’s also the parking capabilities (so) we won’t be put into a situation, when it comes up, that there’s a drastic need and we have no means to alleviate that drastic need,” he said. “There’s a lot of reasons why this needs to be looked at and examined. Again, it will ultimately be the people that decide in the referendum.”
LeCouris said the city is working on multiple funding scenario options to pay for the property. “We don’t think there’s a problem, but we have several options we’ll be presenting to you probably in the budget process.”
Salzman said according to the contract terms, the referendum has to be held before Dec. 1 and the deal has to close in February.
Former City Commissioner Peter Dalacos told commissioners “this is your golden opportunity to acquire this property … Now we have to find a way to not only word the referendum, but to get the word out as to what the vision is for this property — event space.”
Resident Robert Rockelein said any sort of development on the property other than parking, open space or event space “is really fruitless.”
“Sometimes opportunity knocks only one time, you either use it or you lose it,” Rockelein said. “To me this is like a gift from God, because parking is a concern and sometimes a problem … This is an opportunity that you don’t want to squander at all.”
Commissioner Peter Koulias said he has “mixed feelings” about the purchase. He said while the city may be competing with private parking lots, “at the end of the day it has a lot of potential opportunity … We need to try and connect the dots and give a vision plan for this property.”
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt said the commission needs to create a vision for the city.
“There’s been some evidence in prior commissions of a lack of vision to do things, which is why we’re in a situation without a spoil site, without a larger marina, without various things that we need in this community,” he said. “It’s time for this commission to stretch out a little bit and start talking about the vision for Tarpon Springs, and how we affect that vision. And I think this is a good start to doing that.”