PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee.
And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it.
“That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the quality product and understanding what this community wants.”
Located at 35208 U.S. 19, adjacent to Alderman Road, Hemp Coffee House is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Sunday.
With a clean, bright white store ambiance, Hemp Coffee House offers customers a wide variety of lattes, espresso and Americano style coffees.
The menu also includes hot and iced drinks, including iced coffee, cold brewed coffee; and Chai tea, Matcha tea and Loose Leaf tea, along with an assortment of pastries.
The idea for Hemp Coffee House, says Fawcett, came about in early 2020, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two years ago, Fawcett had originally planned to launch “Hemp Brewing,” a custom reaching out to a partner who operates “House of Beer,” a custom brewery in Dunedin.
“We were about to really get going, looking into buying a property, then COVID-19 hit,” Fawcett said. “Then, we’re trying to figure exactly what could we do to keep stuff going to make a little bit of money and keep the name alive.”
However, with necessity serving as the mother of invention, Fawcett and his father came up with an interim alternate solution: launch a coffee brewery instead.
“We figured, why not trying coffee?’ Fawcett said. “Because people can order coffee online. And, for the local stores that were still open, we could go round, bring them coffee as a supplier.”
Starting off, the Fawcetts opened their own coffee stand on Main Street in Dunedin adjacent to GW Salon.
Then, a few months later, Fawcett found a vacant store location in Palm Harbor Mall they would need to build.
“We then took all of our time getting this location up an going,” Fawcett said. “It took a year and three months to complete the store’s buildout.”
At the same time, Fawcett’s company established a string of wholesale coffee accounts around the country that produced a steady cash flow.
“Accounts in New York, Carolina and Tennessee, as well as some local accounts,” Fawcett said. “That’s been keeping us busy.”
Hemp Coffee House gets its beans from Jeremy Bennie’s Coffee Exchange, which craft roasts all its coffee.
Running his own small business is something that caught Fawcett’s fancy at an early age, first starting with his own personal moving company at age 16. Sometime later, he then launched his own not-for-profit environmentally conscious business called “Getting Salty” to promote clean water.
“Our main goal was raising awareness on keeping our beaches and waterways clean, and teaching the importance of doing that for generations to come,” Fawcett said.
Starting a family-owned, custom coffee shop also came with a learning curve, Fawcett said.
“It meant completely learning the ins and out of what makes coffee, coffee,” Fawcett said. “It includes learning every aspect of the coffee plant, to the (coffee bean) curing process and drying process, the harvesting.”
Fawcett also needed to learn different coffee bean profiles around the world – and what actually is a “bean profile.”
“I just assumed that dark was dark, medium was medium, and light roast was, light roast,” Fawcett said. “You can have ten different beans that are dark roast, and they’re all going to taste different, even though the roast profile is the same.”
“Every single part of the world – if they grow coffee – is going to have different characteristics, depending upon the region that it came from,” Fawcett said. “It’s like going back to school and learning a whole new course.”
Then, there’s the ultimate question: how do you actually brew it.
“There’s all different brew methods,” Fawcett said. “There’s cold brew, there’s espresso, there’s drip coffee, there’s the Japanese method to pouring over it. There’ a lot of different methods, and each gives it a different flavor.”
Which brings us to the hemp coffee brewing process.
It a nutshell, the process uses hemp seeds or hemp extract to give the coffee a nutty taste. Using hemp seeds also purports to help strengthen the coffee drinker’s immune system.
“We have our own coffee with hemp seeds,” Fawcett said. “The hemp seeds actually cut and neutralize the coffee acidity by half to make it a really smooth cup of coffee without overpowering acidity and bitterness that can come with it.”
Running his own small business is something Fawcett started at an early age, first starting with his own personal moving company at age 16. Sometime later, he then launched his own not-for-profit environmentally conscious business called “Getting Salty” to promote clean water.
“Our main goal was raising awareness on keeping our beaches and waterways clean, and teaching the importance of doing that for generations to come,” Fawcett said.
With Hemp Coffee Shop now a going retail concern, Fawcett says his family is still looking to eventually build their own custom brewery – a major project that will take time and substantial financial investment.
“It’s a huge difference money wise, and we’re still looking for an actual location for Hemp Brewing Company, and that’s very hard to find in the area,” Fawcett said. “It needs to be licensed properly and zoned out – there’s a lot that goes into it.”
Based on Hemp Coffee House and prior small business track record, it’s likely Fawcett and family will have done the requisite homework for that.
“Our big goal is still the brewery,” Fawcett said. “But if this store goes good, maybe we’ll open up another location.”
On Saturdays, Fawcett and his wife and co-owner Kara Cole operate behind the counter as their own baristas.
One of the store’s biggest sellers so far is its’ “coffee flights” consisting of specially flavored coffee drinks.
Each month the coffee house features a new “coffee flight board,” essentially a coffee sampler of customer chosen selections of coffees available.
“In the sampler, we have four 6-ounce glasses where customers can come in and select any four that they want,” Fawcett said. “We build a custom flight board plate for each customer to sample.”
Whether coffee or beer, Fawcett says the goal is see satisfied customers.
“That’s what I enjoy the most, seeing people sit down and enjoying your product,” Fawcett said. “That’s what we enjoy the most.”