DUNEDIN — City officials continue to study how to protect the character of South Douglas area neighborhoods, by considering adoption of a special zoning overlay district as part of the Land Development Code.
An overlay district acts as an umbrella over a specific zoning district, and includes additional regulations on how property can be developed or redeveloped, based on neighborhood design compatibility. An overlay district does not remove existing zoning or change density or entitlements.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley recalled the commission broadened the scope of an earlier overlay district to eventually control future development in additional South Douglas neighborhoods that stretch from;Virginia and Scotland Street on the north, along New York Avenue to the east, Edgewater Drive to the west, and Union Street on the south.
In October, the city conducted a town hall meeting to collect comments on how residents would like to see future development controlled in the district.
During a Feb. 1 work session, transportation and urban planning professional Jared Schneider and urban planner Philip DiMaria, both with consultant Kimley Horn, presented their findings and suggestions on developing overlay zoning for South Douglas, with emphasis on addressing building design, compatibility concerns and architectural styles.
Schneider told commissioners the area south of downtown is primarily comprised of single-family homes, some of which are historic. He noted an overlay district is “not a panacea or silver bullet; it’s really just trying to get at the character and fit in with what we’re looking for.”
DiMaria told commissioners, “We’ve taken a three-pronged approach when looking at compatibility. The first real new concept is the concept of a daylight plane. It’s used in several other areas in the region, in different sort of forms and approaches.” He explained the propose for using the daylight plane concept is because it’s flexible.
A daylight plane considers a relationship between lot width, the front of the lot as it faces the right-of-way, and a specific angle of daylight or the space between properties. The idea is used as a sliding scale — the wider the lot gets, the flatter the angle of the daylight plane, he explained.
In an area like South Douglas this is a good solution to address the different lot types and sizes, he told commissioners. “It allows for some level of flexibility between differing lot sizes, while still addressing the overall goal of compatibility, minimizing bulk and large homes, as is found in redevelopments that include consolidation of lots that can change the character of neighborhoods.”
This is why a daylight plane is used rather than a step-back approach that the city uses in its form-based code, he added. A daylight plane also addresses minimal habitable floor elevation.
At the town hall meeting in October, some residents said they would rather see regulation of impervious surfaces or an open land percentage, while others where concerned with limiting square footage and restricting property development rights.
The second concept in the overlay district plan is the idea of regulating building design and orientation, suggesting three goals in the draft ordinance. The first requires the front of buildings, including the front door, to face the primary street. Garage placement is also regulated, along with the use of fill. The idea is to create and reinforce the look of a traditional neighborhood, without being too specific or prescriptive, DiMaria said.
A third consideration regulates architectural style already used in city zoning regulations and adds Mid-Century Ranch architecture to the list.
Lot combination and consolidation is also being studied to see if a special permit process can be used for development of lots or homes over a certain size. “We need to fully understand the legal ramifications of that,” DiMaria told commissioners.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski questioned how the overlay district will deal with the parking situation in the area, especially with new development, because there is not enough space for all the vehicles that come with larger homes.
Schneider said parking will be addressed in future editions of the ordinance.
DiMaria noted the currently suggested overlay requires additional setbacks for garages, where there isn’t enough room on a lot for additional vehicles.
The consultants noted that at the October town meeting, residents voiced concern over development on Edgewater Drive, along with the desire to preserve scenic corridors, and especially regulate homes on corner lots.
Height was a major issue with a preference to restricting development in the neighborhood two stories; there was also mixed feelings about permitting multi-family homes. Some residents didn’t want the city to allow building variances along with asking for increased enforcement of zoning codes.
The next town meeting on the overlay district will be on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Hale Senior Center.
George Kinney, community development director, said the commission will likely consider formally adopting an overlay zoning district for that area during public hearings in April.