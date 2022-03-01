DUNEDIN — Craft beer time, y’all.
Dunedin’s annual Craft Beer Fest has been set for Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, in Edgewater Park.
Presented by HOB Brewing Co. and Dunedin House of Beer, the beer fest opens at 4 p.m. on the first day and noon the second, with activities concluding at 10 p.m. both nights. Admission is free.
Locally produced craft brews will be featured, along with local food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. The downtown area features seven breweries and a distillery within a 1-mile radius.
This year’s beer fest is dedicated to putting a spotlight on an area charity, Branches Natural Learning. The organization is dedicated to “supporting children, adults and families who are exploring alternative and supplemental teaming opportunities in the Tampa Bay area.”
For more info, visit https://www.dunedinfestivals.com.