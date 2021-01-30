DUNEDIN — A structure built in 1921 has served the community well for its value to the city's arts and history.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that designating the cottage in Weaver Park as a historic landmark had the full support of the City Commission and other city stakeholders.
Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance calling for the designation at their Jan. 7 meeting.
"We applaud the city for considering designating the bungalow as a historic structure," wrote Dunedin Fine Art Center President and chief executive George Ann Bissett in a letter.
The Craftsman style cottage at 1141 Broadway was used as a home for J.R. and Bea Williams. Dunedin's superintendent of mails in 1960, J.R. Williams spent 25 years working for the city's post office and was a World War I veteran.
The structure is currently being leased by the Dunedin Fine Arts Center as its Cottage Campus. The center holds classes for printing, stone carving, wood turning and plein air painting at the location.
Bissett thanked the city in her letter for permitting the Dunedin Fine Art Center to use the bungalow for its visual arts education program.
"This partnership is very beneficial to us and over the years has received accolades and hundreds of students who love working in this unique surrounding," she wrote.
"The classes held at the cottage campus are integral to the Dunedin Fine Arts Center program," she wrote.
She and city Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi thanked Commissioner Deborah Kynes for her role in recommending the cottage as a local historic landmark.
"The Weaver bungalow has been a tremendous asset to both the parks and recreation department and the fine arts center," he said at the commission meeting.
The city's Historical Preservation Advisory Committee held a public hearing Sept. 10 and unanimously recommended approval for the historic designation.
The committee can recommend designations of individual properties as historic landmarks if the principal structure is at least 50 years old and meets certain criteria.
Included are that its value is a significant reminder of the cultural or archaeological heritage of the city, state or nation. Architectural style and values also are listed in the criteria.
The cottage occupies .35 acres and is the second home at Weaver Park that has received the designation, joining the Willis Blatchley home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Williams and his family held several functions on the property, such as First Presbyterian Church Circles meetings and Dunedin Garden Club meetings.
The cottage needs some tender loving care, Gizzi said.
Quotes will be obtained for improvements, such as painting and landscaping.