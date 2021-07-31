DUNEDIN — The late Bud Fisher appears to have been quite the character.
He allegedly calls his wife "umpire" because "she says he is never safe unless he is out."
That's just some of the news that was fit to print in 1928 included in city information on Dunedin homes in the process of being designated as city historic landmarks.
Fisher, a business owner and former director of the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, and his family lived in a residential structure at 634 Louden Ave.
Commissioners voted to approve a historic landmark designation for the 5,227 square-feet property at their meeting July 15 along with properties at 518 James St., 512 Wilkie St. and 516-518 Wilkie St. Final approvals of the designations are expected in August.
The owner of all the properties is Kevin Connell, who was praised at the meeting for his efforts to preserve historic homes.
"I think you are seeing the quality of work he does on these historic homes," said Commissioner Debrah Kynes, who is liaison to the Dunedin Historical Museum.
The structure at 634 Louden Avenue was built in 1924 in the craftsman architectural style.
Fisher and his family owned the Blue Bird Sundries on Main Street for 27 years and the Dixie Theater for one year. Fisher was also a past director of the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Merchant Association and a postmaster.
Connell wants to designate the structure as a historic landmark to commemorate the builder of the home and celebrate the prominent craftsman architectural style, city documents say.
Kynes said the area of Wilkie Street and Louden Avenue is becoming a "nest of historic homes."
Dunedin History Museum Executive Director Vinnie Luisi said Connell and other owners of historic homes worked hard to improve them.
"I don't even want to tell you what some of the homes were called prior to the renovation," said Luisi. "They were well known in the area. It's just a star in the eye of the community to see these people do this."
He lauded the historic preservation program for its success. The process includes review by the city's Historic Preservation Advisory Committee.
"So we are very proud of what we are doing," said Luisi.
The structures at 516-518 Street were built in 1922 and were used as a residential home for Jo Ann Tilley and her family. It is named Tilley Apartments. The property is 2,614 square feet.
Tilley was the great-great-granddaughter of John A. Sutton, who founded Curlew United Methodist Church in 1869. Curlew United Methodist Church is the oldest church in Pinellas County that remains in its original location, city officials say.
The structure at 512 Wilkie St. was built in 1924 in a craftsman bungalow architectural style. The home once belonged to Alfred Anderson, who was a Swedish inventor and was awarded several patents, including a machine that perforated the holes in music rolls which was later purchased by General Electric Co. The property is 6,534 square feet.
The structure at 518 James St. was built in 1936 by Edith McKnight.
Edith and her husband James worked at the Philadelphia Railroad and invested in several Dunedin properties. The property is 2,178 square feet.