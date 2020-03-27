With the announcement of Coca-Cola Co. leaving the Dunedin area, a lot of people were shocked but started wondering what will happen to the historic concentrate building and the surrounding 20 acres that are so rich in community history. Many community residents do not know that 2020-21 is the 75th anniversary of the concentrate plant building. This current building was not the first concentrate plant built on that property but that is where our story will soon take us.
In 1938, B.C. Skinner and his partner Mr. Bristow who owned Citrus Concentrates, Inc. (CCI), developed a mixture of concentrate orange juice that was acceptable for the military to use during the lend-lease shipment plans to England and the military. During that time the plant had approximately 500 individuals working 24/7 to continue the manufacturing of this project to continue shipping the product over on U.S. convoy ships. The concentrate plant toward the end of the war had packed and shipped over 28 million cans of concentrate made from oranges, which netted the growers $4 million and produced by a plant staff of 450 receiving an annual payroll of $1 million by the end of World War II in August 1945.
Just as the C.C.I. company was riding high from its successful production during the war effort, a huge disaster hit the plant.
On the night of Aug. 27, 1945, only two weeks after Japan had surrendered to the United States to officially end the war, the main plant and the small adjacent offices exploded into a huge fire that turned into an infernal blaze that was unstoppable. This started when a small static spark from one of the condensers touched an exposed electrical wire, and all the citrus cans acted as explosive bombs of citrus juice that could not be extinguished. The hundreds of citrus cans were literally blown into the sky and melted all the metal beams while the internal heat inside the plant crumbled the concrete walls, just collapsing them to the ground. Every fire department in Pinellas County was called to try and help control the fire, but the heat was so intense and the fire burned so quickly there was nothing to be done but to watch the flames reach into the sky. Residents in Safety Harbor and Clearwater could see the orange glow in the nighttime sky. To this day, this fire remains the worst fire in Pinellas County history. People can read more about the fire and photos by going to the Dunedinmuseum.org website and read the stories in the Dunedin Times about this event.
Fortunately, the loss was covered by insurance, and B.C. Skinner immediately started to rebuild a new plant that was finished within a very short time. After the building’s completion, the concentrate industry was once again back to business. People still have the opportunity to see this 75-year-old building today on the corner of San Christopher and Martin Luther Boulevard near the water treatment plant that is still owned by Coca-Cola, which purchased it through the ownership transactions between Minute Maid and the H.P. Hood Co.
The Dunedin History Museum hopes for the 75th anniversary of the building to have some of its members of the museum and community tour the interior of the building before the plans are confirmed on its future. The building still has some of the beautiful interiors of the art-deco designs. Even the cafeteria has remained the same with the same metal tables and chairs from 75 years ago. It is hard to believe that even though this building has been around for 75 years, very few residents have no idea what the interior looks like.
It is sad to see Coca-Cola leaving Dunedin after all the jobs it has created in Dunedin through the years. Some individuals that work there are third-generation employees whose families go back to the days of World War II, and the work they performed to help give England and our soldiers the much-needed vitamin C and orange juice needed during the war.
All of it coming from a small Florida town called Dunedin.