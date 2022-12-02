DUNEDIN — Let the spirit of the season embrace you, as Dunedin Parks & Recreation provides the fun and entertainment to bring children and their families together at this special time of year.
The holiday season kicks off with the annual Holiday Boat Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3, 6-9 p.m. Whimsically decorated and illuminated boats launch from Loggerhead Marker 1 Marina and parade along the intercoastal towards Dunedin Marina, leading up to the much-anticipated arrival of Santa, who will greet children of all ages.
Throughout the night, enjoy greetings from city dignitaries, holiday music, tasty seafood treats from Olde Bay Café, all while getting to roast marshmallows to create a s’more. The night concludes with the lighting of the magnificent Christmas tree symbolizing the beginning of all the wonderful holiday offerings that make Dunedin so delightful this time of year.
Then, on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Old-Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade takes over Downtown Dunedin. The parade kicks-off at 4 p.m., with local dignitaries, decorated floats, bands, performers and of course Santa Claus, proceeding along Douglas Avenue.
Immediately after the parade, Downtown Dunedin will be transported back in time, as old fashioned Christmas activities and entertainment and yes, even snow, are spread throughout downtown. Children, families and the young at heart can enjoy Clydesdale horse drawn carriage rides, Christmas caroling, festive bands, old fashioned games, storytelling, mini train rides complete with a conductor, children’s crafts, roast marshmallows to create gooey s’mores and slide down the “can’t miss” gigantic snow slides.
To cap of this great event, make sure to visit Santa Claus to let him know your Christmas wishes for this year, and be sure to have your picture taken with Santa.
A list of holiday events follows:
December 3 — Breakfast with Santa
December 4 — Dunedin Community Chorus Presents: “Holiday Traditions”
December 14 — Santa’s Calling
December 16 — Kids Night Out: Santa’s Workshop
December 16 — Drive-In Movie Night: “Christmas with the Kranks”
December 18 — Dunedin Concert Band Presents: “Holiday Concert”
To learn more about all the holiday events offered in Dunedin, visit Events Calendar | Dunedin, FL (dunedingov.com) or call 727-812-4530.
Emily Hoban is a Recreation Coordinator for Dunedin Parks & Recreation.