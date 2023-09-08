In 1931, Dunedin was proud to be the home of Miss Florida.
This fairy tale started when Lena Mae Ray, a young girl born in Georgia in 1912, moved with her mom, dad, two brothers and three sisters to live in a small home on County Road One in Dunedin.
Growing up in Dunedin, Lena and her younger brother were involved with sports and the family’s Baptist Church in Dunedin. Lena went to the local schools in Dunedin, then graduated from Clearwater High in May 1929, at the age of 18.
After graduating from high school, Lena worked as an administrative assistant at Florida Power Co. Lena, who was attractive and photogenic, also started to model for the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce for tourism brochures. And she became involved with local tennis tournaments, excelling in the sport and winning many single and double events throughout the Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
At age 20, Lena was persuaded by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce to enter the 1931 Miss Dunedin contest, which was sponsored by the Dunedin Times. Eventually, after narrowing down the contestants to the top three, judges picked Lena as the new Miss Dunedin.
After her selection, the Chamber sponsored Lena for the Miss Florida contest, which was being held a month later on July 4 on Clearwater Beach in front of the Joyland Silver Dome. The contest attracted 24 young women from cities throughout the state.
The contestants were first judged by posing in an evening dress, then all the contestants posed for the bathing suit competition. Finally, the judges selected the final three — contestants from Clearwater, Jacksonville and Lena from Dunedin.
The final part of the contest consisted of the three contestants being asked the question why they wanted to be Miss Florida for that year. And when judges compared their final scores, Lena was selected Miss Florida.
Lena later mentioned in the Dunedin Times, “It was whirlwind number of activities from the beginning to the end, which included publicity photos, a radio interview on the WFLA radio station, introduction to local dignitaries, luncheon and evening festivities.”
The evening’s activities included the final three contestants being introduced at the Capitol Theatre before the show, doing more interviews and again more publicity photos. Later that evening the contestants were treated to a dinner banquet at the Silver Dome to celebrate the crowning of the new Miss Florida.
That was just the beginning of Lena May’s new career. Two weeks after the contest, she was invited to Pensacola for the Miss Dixie Contest but got to the contest late due to train delays. She missed half the contest yet still took second place.
Due to the national depression in America at that time, there was no official Miss USA contest in Atlantic City. A smaller competition was organized in Galveston, Texas, where Miss Kentucky, Anne Lee Patterson, won and future movie star Dorothy Lamour was runner-up. Lena didn’t participate.
After the Miss Dixie contest, Lena was invited to go to New York to audition for a modeling agency and for the next five years she was seen in ads in magazines including Harper’s Bizarre. Lena was also a featured as a top model in the Pittsburgh Sun Magazine article, “What Makes a Successful Model.”
After five years of modeling, Lena decided to leave the profession. She told the Dunedin Times. “I do not want to remain a model because there is no future in it. There are two choices for models, either the stage or the movies.”
Lena tried acting and got a contract with Paramount studios in New York. After several minor roles at Paramount and RKO, she decided to try her acting skills on Broadway in New York and changed her name to Miss Dixie Ray. She performed for several years on Broadway.
Local Dunedin resident Ray Daniels, who was friends with Lena’s brother, said she eventually “got married and spent time with her wealthy husband travelling and living in New York City and enjoying the society life.”
To this day, Lena May Ray is the only Dunedin resident to ever be crowned Miss Florida.
Vinnie Luisi is the city historian and former director of the Dunedin History Museum.