Service for bird watchers
DUNEDIN — Birding backpacks are available at the Dunedin Library.
The backpacks contain the equipment, resources and guides to help people identify birds native to Florida and North America.
To put a backpack on hold visit the library's reference desk or call 727 298-3080, ext. 1707.
Backpacks include adult binoculars, child binoculars, bird guidebooks, use and care instructions and lens wipes.
The service is sponsored through a grant provided by the Rotary Club of Dunedin and the Dunedin Friends of the Library.
Borzumato to Belmont Dean's List
NASHVILLE – Emma Borzumato of Palm Harbor qualified for the spring 2022 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 45 percent of Belmont's 6,792 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2022 Dean's List.
Bemis to Dean's List
ROME, Georgia – Lisa Bemis of Palm Harbor was named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Golf cart shop
TARPON SPRINGS – A ribbon-cutting will be held Thursday, June 2, 5 p.m., for ForeShore Gulf Carts, 229 E. Lemon St., Unit E.
ForeShore Gulf Carts, owned by Jeanmarie Organ, has four- and six-passenger Club Car street legal carts that can be rented by the hour or for multiple days. The carts can be driven on roads in Tarpon Springs with speed limits of 35 mph or less.
For information, call 727-877-8555.
President's List
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Deborah Figueroa Perez and Alexandra Sifis, both of Holiday, have been named to the Winter 2022 President’s List of Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Shepherd graduates Ole Miss
UNIVERSITY, Mississippi – Palm Harbor resident Whitney Shepherd has graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Mississippi.
She was among more than 3,000 students who earned their degrees in graduation ceremonies held by the individual colleges and schools May 4-8.
Martins initiated into ODK
LEXINGTON, VA – Joelle Martins of Holiday was recently initiated into the University of South Florida Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Smith to lead ODK chapter
LEXINGTON, VA – Cameron Smith of Palm Harbor has been named president of the Florida Gulf Coast University Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Students who serve as circle presidents are leaders amongst leaders. Members of ODK must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class and embrace the Society's ideals. They also must demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars of campus life celebrated by ODK: academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.