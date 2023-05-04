DUNEDIN — Officials are enjoying their fresh office space at the new City Hall, while talking up its positive impact on city operations.
"I think it has a great ability not only to make government more efficient but in doing that bring the community closer together," Commissioner Jeff Gow said. "The whole concept of one-stop shopping — somebody can come into the new City Hall and go to utility billing and pay a utility bill or voice a concern over water usage and then also get their permitting done.”
The 39,000-square-foot facility at 737 Louden Ave. accommodates almost 100 city employees, who previously had been working out of five different buildings. A grand opening — to be held on Friday, May 19, with a 5:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting — will feature building tours and refreshments.
Gow estimated that the work on the City Hall is about 96% completed. Officials in December put the project’s final costs at $22.8 million.
"We want to welcome the community to the people’s house, the home of your local city government,” said Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said in a comment recently posted to the city's website.
"There is a lot of planning that went into the building envelope, making this a very energy-efficient building,” said Natalie Gass, Dunedin sustainability program coordinator. “The landscaping has a lot of natives (and) you have landscaping and different Florida-friendly practices.”
She noted that windows in the lobby are lined to reduce the possibility of birds flying into them.
"There is a lot of intentionality behind the whole building process, and I think that's really special," Gass said.
To date, whenever city officials have called a staff meeting it’s been necessary to gather employees from disparate locations, Gow noted.
"So even if it's a matter of, ‘Oh, I left that report…’ or ‘I left that file back in the desk,’ that involved driving back to their desk or location,” he said. “(Now) it’s just walking upstairs or downstairs.”
Human Resources and Risk Management Director Theresa Smalling said having a multitude of projects in the same building helps with collaboration.
“The employees, as far as I can see, they are enjoying it," Smalling said. "We still have some kinks to work out, but I think having the departments under one roof is very effective for city operations."
Bob Ironsmith, the city’s director of economic development and housing, has been with the city 28 years.
"I've spent a lot of time downtown," Ironsmith said. "And being connected again is a big difference. Between Pinehurst (Road) where we were and COVID, everything was kind of shut down."
Now, it's easier for Ironsmith to interact with Dunedin Chamber of Commerce staff and downtown merchants. "For me, being here is key," he said.
"It's new, it's big, but I also think the folks that are working in this environment, it's going to be good for them,” Commissioner John Tornga said, “It's a wonderful place. The efficiency is there."
The City Hall project had a variety of funding sources, including the city’s share of Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue.
The project also includes a 190-space parking lot, as well as angled street parking around the entire complex. It also has four charging stations.
Gow called it a multi-purpose lot, with employees using much of it during the day and visitors filling spaces in the evening. "So far it's working real well," he said.
Yet to be determined is when the City Commission will begin having their meetings in their new chambers. For now, they are continuing to meet at the old City Hall at 437 Main St.