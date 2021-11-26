DUNEDIN — The Stirling Hotel, planned for two parcels at 380 Main St. and 830 Douglas Ave. and potential successor to the once-promising Courtyard on Main project, received a less-than-unanimous recommendation for design review application approval from the Local Planning Agency earlier this month.
The application submitted to the city asked permission to remove an existing 3-story office building and build a new 197,805-square-foot, 2- to 4-story mixed-use hotel at the two parcels.
The $40 million Stirling Hotel will include 45 hotel rooms owned by developer Founders Hospitality, and 44 rooms sold to those who want to own a transient condo unit.
Under city regulations, owners of transient condo hotel rooms can reside there for not more than two 30-day periods, separated by 60 days. Hotel rooms would be managed by a large hotel chain, such as Hyatt, which is in talks with the developer.
In its description to the city, the developer advised the project is 89 temporary lodging units and will operate as a boutique hotel that will be a Destination by Hyatt-branded, 4‐star, full‐service hotel. The units are a mixture of studios, one‐bedroom units and two‐ and three‐bedroom suites.
Community Development Director George Kinney told LPA members the Stirling’s ground floor will include 9 of its proposed 89 hotel and condo units, 4,800 square feet of retail space oriented to Main Street and Douglas Avenue, a 4,500-square-foot restaurant facing Main Street and the Pinellas Trail, a 4,500-square-foot fitness spa, and 5,000 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate 264 people. Ground floor amenities would be open to the public.
The facility would include two open courtyard areas comprised of 14,500 square feet of space oriented toward the Pinellas Trail.
The second floor, which will not be open to the public, will house 44 of the 89 hotel units, with the third floor housing 36 additional hotel units and a rooftop patio. The roof area will include a pool, sundeck and patio bar open for public use. The pool, day spa and fitness center will all be open to the public on a membership basis, the developer told the city.
According to the developer’s letter to the city, “Art is to be incorporated into the project in several forms and locations. We are proposing a landscape sculpture near the corner of Main Street and the Pinellas trail, sculptural metal bike racks on either side of the entrance on Douglas Avenue, a decorative water feature separating the porte‐cochere from Douglas Avenue, a decorative fountain in the southern courtyard, a tile mural on the Monroe Street facing side of the building at the corner of Monroe Street and Douglas Avenue and a tile/water/light feature on the third floor wall that separates the restaurant patio from the interior space.”
A porte‐cochere is a 17th century French term for a coach gateway, a covered entrance large enough for vehicles to pass through, typically opening into a courtyard.
Parking concerns
While the project received a 5-to-2 vote of approval, some LPA members voiced concerns over the developer’s plan to use contract valet parking to control 118 parking spaces in the hotel’s underground garage that will be used by hotel and condo renters and Stirling’s retail shops, restaurant, spa, and visitors to the rooftop pool and lounge.
LPA Chair Diane Brand told fellow board members, “I don’t like the parking situation. I am not sure it can be rectified and I don’t know how much longer it will take for that parking garage to be built, but we are not talking about it being built next week. Perhaps it will be built simultaneously and the problem will be resolved. We love Dunedin. … I don’t feel this is adequate parking.”
Brand was referring to the city’s $4 million purchase of a lot at Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue for a future parking garage.
LPA member Matthew Wielinski agreed. “I feel there is a real issue with that,” he said. “There’s 89 transient hotel condo units, more than likely there is going to be 89 cars, at least for those transient units and/or condo people. That only leaves 29 parking places left. So out of 29 you’ve got a restaurant, you got retail, you got a gym. It’s not enough parking to sustain for those people going to those the retail or the restaurants. Where are those people going to park? Eventually we’ll have a parking, but that’s just eventually.”
However, other LPA members felt it is the responsibility of the city to provide adequate public parking. They also noted during the design review application process, Community Development staff found the project met city parking requirements.
In his staff report, Kinney noted “the applicant is offering improvements to offset impacts that may be created by daily traffic trips, including providing for a shuttle service, providing an internal PSTA bus stop pull-off area, providing access to golf carts and bicycles, and structuring the proposed valet service to incent the use of alternative transportation modes.”
In addition, transient hotel users will be given a discount on the rate they are charged for parking if they do not use their vehicle, leave it in the garage, and take other forms of transportation such as a golf cart or bus.
An ‘exciting project’
Community Redevelopment Agency Director Bob Ironsmith told LPA members the Stirling is “an exciting project.”
“We’re very pleased to see this come before you,” Ironsmith said. “There’s a lot of great features with this project. We think the architecture is just outstanding, this kind of Mediterranean Revival.”
He said a hotel is one of the best economic engines for a downtown. “It’s what we consider a captive market, meaning that the people go from the hotel to support retail and other merchants downtown.”
Ironsmith noted that the property has been vacant for a number of years. He also referred to the property at Scotland Street and Douglas Avenue, which is to become a future parking garage.
He said property taxes paid by the Stirling Hotel mixed-use project will help fund other downtown projects, and is expected to generate $300,000 a year.
Ironsmith added that the downtown is “changing and transforming, which is good and what we want to see. We are about a $200 million downtown on the Property Appraiser’s tax rolls. We are going to rapidly become a $350 million downtown; we're very strong.”
While the developer noted the Stirling project will create wide sidewalks, some LPA members asked whether the project could be designed more like its predecessor, the Courtyard on Main, which provided a more open area on the corner of at Main Street and Douglas Avenue, across from Pioneer Park.
It was in November 2018 that the LPA and City Commission unanimously approved development of the Courtyard on Main. That mixed-use development included a proposal for 18 residential condominiums, 28,938 square feet of commercial, retail and restaurant space, 20,178 square feet of existing office space at the revamped Stirling Optical building, parking and 7,490 square feet of courtyard space.
The commission originally approved the Courtyard project in late 2017. By 2020, the developer said the project was indefinitely on hold and an architect said the project had been shut down.
Kinney said the development order for the Courtyard on Main is still active until an alternative project is approved.
The City Commission is slated to review the project Thursday, Dec. 2.