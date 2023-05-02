An age-old adage in sports goes like this — to be the best you’ve got to beat the best. Osceola took that to heart with a recent 5-3 win over Dunedin, a state semifinalist last season.
Osceola coach Stefan Futch, who earlier this season notched his 400th career win, feels his team has progressed throughout the season. That is especially good news with the playoffs looming.
“We’ve been getting a little better as the year’s gone on,” he said. “Just lately, you can see it starting to come together.”
Pitching and defense fueled Osceola to a 17-5 record that included six straight wins while the offense has not been overpowering but has come through in the clutch.
“We’re not going to put 10 or 11 runs up, but with our pitching and defense if we can score four or five runs a game, we’re in a good spot,” Futch said.
Against Dunedin, sophomore right fielder Vince Ferrell had his best game of the season. He went 3-for-3 and slugged a three-run home run over the right field fence in a four-run third inning that inevitably clinched it for the Warriors.
“He does it all the time in practice,” Futch said of Vince hitting baseballs out of the park. “I’ve been waiting for it to happen in a big spot.”
Before that big inning the Warriors and Falcons traded runs. Osceola took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on Ferrell’s single followed by Nolan Fitzpatrick’s RBI double.
Dunedin tied it on the top of the third on a Bryon Loos single and run-scoring, two-out single by Greyson McNeill.
Osceola got another strong outing from pitcher Gavin Tuttle, who went six innings for the win. The senior southpaw allowed just four hits, striking out five and walking two.
Osceola hosts the upcoming Class 5A, District 10 tournament that includes longtime rivals Seminole and Hollins.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Futch said.
The Warriors aim to return to the regionals. They were eliminated in last year’s district tourney, but advanced to region finals in 2019 and 2021. It might have been three straight getting that deep, but the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic after Osceola got off to a 10-1 start.
“They understand when you get that far it gets real exciting,” Futch said of his players.